The “Nuclear Imaging Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Nuclear Imaging industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Nuclear Imaging market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Nuclear Imaging market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Nuclear Imaging market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Nuclear Imaging market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Nuclear Imaging market report provides an in-depth insight into Nuclear Imaging industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Nuclear medicine imaging procedures are non-invasive, with the exception of intravenous injections, and are usually painless medical tests that help physicians diagnose and evaluate medical conditions. These imaging scans use radioactive materials called radiopharmaceuticals or radiotracers. These radiopharmaceuticals are used in diagnosis and therapeutics. They are small substances that contain a radioactive substance that is used in the treatment of cancer, cardiac and neurological disorders.

Key Market Trends:

Oncology is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in PET Applications

In the PET Applications segment, oncology is expected to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period.

The prevalence of various types of cancer has shown a significant rise over the past two decades. According to the statistics of Lymphoma Research Foundation, each year, more than 100,000 people are diagnosed with lymphoma, and nearly one million people in the United States are living with, or are in remission from, lymphoma. It is the third-most common cancer in children. According to the Global Burden of Disease – 2013 study, 725,000 people had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and 24,000 died due to this, in 2013. 2.96 million people had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and 226,000 died due to this, in 2013.

The FDG-PET/CT is more sensitive than contrast-enhanced CT scan in the staging of several types of lymphoma or in detecting tumor dissemination in several solid cancers, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, and colon cancer.

In the field of oncology, the PET (positron emission tomography) uses FDG (18Fluorine-2-fluoro-2-Deoxy-d-glucose) as the radiopharmaceutical, as it demonstrates the increased metabolism by malignant cells, when compared to that of normal cells. Furthermore, there is continuous technological progress in the field of image generation. The introduction of sophisticated software to use PET scan as a biomarker has facilitated new ways to calculate new prognostic markers, such as the metabolic tumor volume (MTV) and the total amount of tumor glycolysis (TLG). The 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) has high sensitivity, but it is not tumor specific. This technique can be used for the imaging of lung cancer, lymphoma, head and neck tumors, breast cancer, esophageal cancer, colorectal cancer, and urinary tract tumors. Hence, all the aforementioned technological advancements are expected to drive growth in this segment of the market studied, over the forecast period.

North America Domainates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the market, due to the advancements in technology, including hybrid imaging, the introduction of new radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, and the development of molecular imaging.

In 2016, the AMIPA (American Medical Isotope Production Act) and the DOE/NNSA (Department of Energy) established a Uranium Lease and Take-Back (ULTB) program in the United States. Under this program, the DOE/NNSA makes LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) available through lease contracts for the irradiation and production of Mo99 for medical uses. The AMIPA not only promotes the domestic production of Mo-99, but also aims to replace the role of HEU (High Enriched Uranium) in the production of medical radioactive isotopes.

Moreover, Canada is one of the largest producers of Technetium-99m. With the use of Tc-99m in radiopharmaceuticals, the market is expected to grow at a tremendous rate in Canada. It is also combined with a variety of biologically active molecules to perform non-invasive, real-time imaging of the human body.

Furthermore, there has been increasing awareness among people in this region about nuclear medicine treatment and diagnosis, which, in turn, has increased the prescriptions by physicians. This is expected to trigger the growth of the market.

