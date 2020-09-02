Oil And Gas Electric Submersible Pumps Market Size, Share, Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2020 to 2025 | Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Limited, Borets International Limited, Novomet, and Halliburton

Oil And Gas Electric Submersible Pumps – A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 – 2025 , this report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Oil And Gas Electric Submersible Pumps industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews a thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

“All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.”

The market for oil and gas electric submersible pumps (ESP) is expected to register a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

In the Global Oil And Gas Electric Submersible Pumps market, the following Companies are covered:

Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Limited, Borets International Limited, Novomet, and Halliburton.

Major factors driving the market studied include the increasing number of mature fields and the adoption of ESPs by oil and gas operators, due to the operational advantages of ESP over other forms of artificial lift. However, ESP run times can be severely compromised in high sand and solid content environments. The performance also degrades while pumping viscous fluids or high gas-to-liquid ratio mixtures. Therefore, the associated failure and downtime risk with ESP is expected to hinder the market growth.

– The onshore sector accounts for the largest share in the electric submersible pumps market, owing to the increasing number of mature fields in the sector.

– Developments of potential shale reserves around the world are expected to create significant opportunities for ESPs in the future.

– North America dominated the market across the world, with the majority of the demand coming from the United States.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Onshore Oil and Gas Sector

– The onshore oil and gas sector accounts for the largest share in the electric submersible pumps market. In 2018, the average global onshore rig count reached 1987 rigs, representing an increase of 9.7% over the previous year, in turn, boosting the demand for ESPs.

– In April 2018, the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) of Mexico published the drafts of the bidding terms, license contracts, and joint operating agreement for PEMEX new onshore farmouts, with the purpose of developing exploration and extraction activities in 7 different contractual areas. These onshore farmouts also aim to revive mature assets in the Cardenas-Mora and Ogarrio fields with the help of artificial lift systems.

– Also, growing focus toward heavy oil reservoirs, coupled with the requirement of ESP systems in shale reservoirs, is expected to drive the business growth.

– Adding to this, the marginal/stripper wells, which produce less than 10 barrels of oil or 60,000 cubic feet of natural gas per day, require additional technological aid to increase their production. Factors, such as increasing number of marginal and stripper wells and the growing demand to produce oil at the minimum cost, are likely to drive the demand for ESPs in the coming years.

– Therefore, the increase in the number of wells drilled, along with the demand for low cost production solutions, is expected to augment the demand for ESPs in the onshore sector over the forecast period.

