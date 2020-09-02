The “Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Ophthalmology Drug and Device industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Ophthalmology Drug and Device market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Ophthalmology Drug and Device market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine that deals with the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the eye. Ophthalmologists, who are specialists in medical and surgical eye problems, perform operations on eyes. They are specially trained to provide the full spectrum of eye care, from prescribing glasses and contact lenses to complex and delicate eye surgery. The devices include glasses, lenses, diagnostics, lasers, solutions, and surgical instruments.

Cataract Surgery Devices are Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Surgical Device Type

According to the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, the United Kingdom, around 330,000 cataract operations are performed each year in England alone. It has been estimated that 30% of people aged 65 years or more have a visually impairing cataract in one or both eyes. Some populations tend to have a much higher prevalence of cataracts. For instance, 77% of the British people, aged 42 years or older, originating from the Indian subcontinent have cataracts. There is a threefold variation in the number of people having cataract surgery across England, owing to differences in health commissioning policies.

Similarly, as stated by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, approximately 24.5 million people in the United States have cataracts, which is the leading cause of blindness in the United States. Cataract surgery remains the most effective way to help restore vision for these people with cataracts.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same during the Forecast Period

Due to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, the rise in geriatric population in the region, and certain other factors, North America dominates the ophthalmology drug and device market. Owing to the constant increase in the American elderly population, as well as a movement toward vision correction and its usage among key demographics, an absolute increase in usage rates for most types of eyewear was observed in the United States. Additionally, the government of Canada states that the average revenue of the small and medium-sized enterprises, primarily engaged in retailing and fitting prescription eyeglasses, was found to be USD 565.2 thousand, in 2016, whereas the profit was around 77-78%.

Detailed TOC of Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Demographic Shift and Impact of Prevalence of Eye Disease

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Ophthalmology

4.2.3 Rising Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Costs

4.3.2 Economic Slowdown in Developed Markets

4.3.3 Strict FDA Guidelines for Drug Approval

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Device

5.1.1 Surgical Device

5.1.1.1 Glaucoma Surgery Devices

5.1.1.2 Cataract Surgery Devices

5.1.1.3 Refractive Surgery Devices

5.1.1.4 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

5.1.1.5 Other Surgical Devices

5.1.2 Diagnostic and Monitoring Device

5.1.2.1 Fundus Cameras

5.1.2.2 Ophthalmoscopes

5.1.2.3 Retinoscopes

5.1.2.4 Keratometers

5.1.2.5 Wavefront Aberrometers

5.1.2.6 Tonometers

5.1.2.7 Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

5.1.2.8 Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

5.1.2.9 Visual Field Analyzers

5.1.2.10 Slit Lamps

5.1.2.11 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

5.1.3 Vision Care

5.1.3.1 Spectacles

5.1.3.2 Contact Lens

5.2 Drug

5.2.1 Glaucoma Drugs

5.2.2 Retinal Disorder Drugs

5.2.3 Dry Eye Drugs

5.2.4 Allergic Conjunctivitis and Inflammation Drugs

5.2.5 Other Drugs

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alcon Inc.

6.1.2 Bausch & Lomb Inc.

6.1.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

6.1.4 Essilor International SA

6.1.5 Haag-Streit Group

6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.7 Nidek Co. Ltd

6.1.8 Topcon Corporation

6.1.9 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

