Organic Skin Care Products Market 2020- Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges | Procter and Gamble, L’Oreal, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Royal Labs Natural Cosmetics Inc

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence Global Organic Skin Care Products industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest technological advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

The Global Organic Skin Care Products Market is forecasted to reach USD 7.15 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Skin care is an essential part of personal care. It includes everything, from correction to prevention, in the process of make-up. Great skin will never go out of style, and the innovations and developments in the beauty industry promise to deliver improved products with a health-friendly touch. Makeup with skin care benefits has been prevalent in the market for quite a while now. However, it was not as effective as it is right now. Skin sensitivity is another factor driving the growth of the organic and natural skin care products market. Awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals and synthetic products is another factor augmenting the growth of this market. A majority of the consumer base tend to buy products with the terms natural or organic associated with them. They generally do not focus on the ingredients used in the manufacturing of the product.

Procter and Gamble, L’Oreal, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Royal Labs Natural Cosmetics Inc., Colorado Quality Products Inc., Starflower Essentials, Gordon Labs Inc.

Global Organic Skin Care Products Market Competitive Landscape

The scope of the market studied includes organic skincare products market, which is segmented by product as facial care which includes cleansers, moistuirizers, oils ans serum, exfoliants and scrubs, face masks and face packs, Others. The other facial care products include toners, mists, lotions, gels, ampoule, etc. The body care segment include: body wash, body lotions, and others. The other body care products includes: body masks, body scrubs, etc. The other includes hand care, foot care, etc. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, conveniences stores, specialist stores, online retail stores and others.

The competitive landscape of the global Organic Skin Care Products market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Organic Skin Care Products market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Organic Skin Care Products market and how they will progress in the coming years.

Global Organic Skin Care Products Market Scenario-

Paraben Free Products are being Launched

Cosumers are becoming more concerned to avoid parabens as an ingredient from their skin care products. With the growth of organic products, the synthetic compounds like propylparaben and butylparaben are not considered to be safe to be used. Just 35% of beauty products contain parabens, down nearly 7 points over the last two years. For the beauty industry, there are many categories which still derive a significant share of sales from products with parabens and likely many other undesirable ingredients but those categories still heavily focused on parabens are some of the fastest shifting to paraben-free. Over the last two years, facial cosmetics have gone from just 43% paraben-free to 54%

