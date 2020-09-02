Organophosphate Insecticides, Organophosphate Insecticides Market, Organophosphate Insecticides Market Size, Organophosphate Insecticides Market Analysis, Organophosphate Insecticides Market Overview

The global Organophosphate Insecticides Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Organophosphate Insecticides Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Active Ingredient (Parathion, Malathion, Chloropyriphos, Methamidophos, Diazinon, Glyphosate, Others), By Application (Agriculture, Residential, Commercial), By Form (Liquid, Dry) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Additionally, the report provides:

Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;

Detailed assessment of the market segments;

360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;

Projections of future prospects of the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population – According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Organophosphate Insecticides Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps – Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Organophosphate Insecticides Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies – The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Organophosphate Insecticides Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Active Ingredient

Parathion

Malathion

Chloropyriphos

Methamidophos

Diazinon

Glyphosate

Others

By Application

Agriculture

Residential

Commercial

By Form

Liquid

Dry

By Geography

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Organophosphate Insecticides Market report include

Agriculture Solutions Ltd.,

Bayer CropScience,

Isagro SpA,

Valent USA LLC.,

UPL Limited, FMC Corporation,

Nufarm Ltd.,

American Vanguard Corporatio,

Syngenta AG, and Others.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Organophosphate Insecticides Market share during the forecast period

Major Table of Content for Organophosphate Insecticides Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Organophosphate Insecticides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Organophosphate Insecticides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Organophosphate Insecticides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Organophosphate Insecticides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Organophosphate Insecticides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Organophosphate Insecticides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

