The "Pain Management Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Pain Management industry by types, applications, regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Pain Management market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Pain Management market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

This report includes an in-depth study of the global pain management market (henceforth, referred to as the ‘market studied’). Pain is defined as an unpleasant sensation in the body, owing to ongoing or impending tissue damage. Pain management is one of the most frequently dealt-with issues by clinicians for any disease. Pharmacological therapy is the first line of therapy, followed by treatment via devices in severe pain management cases.

Key Market Trends:

Cancer Pain Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Pain during cancer occurs the most when a tumor presses on to the bones, nerves, or organs. The pain may vary according to the affected location. Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery can also cause pain. Certain painful conditions are likely to occur more in patients with a suppressed immune system, which is often a result of these therapies.

Pain caused by cancer can be treated. About nine out of ten cancer patients suffering from pain find relief by using a combination of medications. Many medicines are used for pain management in cancer patients. Some drugs are general pain relievers, while other target specific types of pain may require a prescription. The increasing incidences of various forms of cancer are likely to directly lead to an increase in cancer pain cases, the treatment of which, both through drugs and devices, is expected to contribute to the market growth.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the global pain management market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, approximately 20.4% of adults in the United States (which is about 50.0 million) were suffering from chronic pain and 8.0% of adults in the country (which is about 19.6 million) were suffering from high-impact chronic pain, with higher prevalence associated with advancing age. Overall, pain management in the United States is considered to be the most developed in the world, primarily due to the large presence of pain specialist physicians, increasing number of approvals from FDA, and the robust infrastructure for providing pain management services to patients.

