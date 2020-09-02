The “Pediatric Vaccines Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Pediatric Vaccines industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Pediatric Vaccines market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Pediatric Vaccines market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Pediatric Vaccines market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Pediatric Vaccines market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Pediatric Vaccines market report provides an in-depth insight into Pediatric Vaccines industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , pediatric vaccines are vaccines that stimulate the body’s immune response, in order to prevent a specific disease in children.

Key Market Trends:

The Conjugate Vaccine Segment, under Technology, is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period

The conjugate vaccine segment held a maximum share in 2018, and is likely to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of pneumococcal and meningococcal infections, and rise in the awareness regarding the prevention of infection, by government initiatives.

The North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Pediatric Vaccines Market and is Projected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North America is expected to be the primary region for the pediatric vaccines market, over the forecast period. The scheduled children immunization programs under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high funding, wide commercial availability of vaccines, and the awareness in society regarding vaccines contribute to the sustained growth in the United States. In Canada, the vaccination schedule for infants and children are regularly updated by the Government of Canada, in collaboration with the Canadian Nursing Coalition for Immunization (CNCI) and the Canadian Immunization Committee (CIC). The well-structured healthcare services boost the growth of the pediatric vaccines market in North America.

Reasons to Buy Pediatric Vaccines Market Report:

Analysis of Pediatric Vaccines market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Pediatric Vaccines industry

Pediatric Vaccines market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Pediatric Vaccines market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Pediatric Vaccines Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Pediatric Vaccines market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Pediatric Vaccines status worldwide?

What are the Pediatric Vaccines market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Pediatric Vaccines?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Pediatric Vaccines Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases with the Importance and Awareness of Immunization

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Vaccines

4.2.3 Increase in the Government and Non-government Funding in R&D

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cost of Immunization

4.3.2 Low Medical Coverage and Healthcare Services in Low- and Middle-income Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vaccine Type

5.1.1 Monovalent

5.1.2 Multivalent

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Live Attenuated

5.2.2 Inactivated

5.2.3 Toxoid

5.2.4 Conjugate

5.2.5 Other Technologies

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Infectious Disease

5.3.2 Cancer

5.3.3 Allergy

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.2 Indian Immunologicals Limited

6.1.3 AstraZeneca

6.1.4 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

6.1.6 Novartis AG

6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.8 Sanofi SA

6.1.9 Seqirus (CSL Limited)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

