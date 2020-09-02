Peripheral Vascular Devices Market 2020 Clinical Analysis– Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Group

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Peripheral Vascular Devices Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is caused by a narrowing or blocking of the blood vessels, due to a plaque build-up. This condition can lead to tissue death, heart stroke, aneurysms, or kidney diseases, if left untreated.

According to the National Institute of Health, one in every 20 Americans, who are of age 50 years or above, has PAD. It has been affecting 8-12 million people in the United States, especially those over 50 years.

As the population is growing, the prevalence of the disease is also increasing, which may grow from 9.6 million to reach 19 million overall, globally, by 2050. With the aging global population, it is likely that PAD may be increasingly common in the future. Hence, the statistics show that the number of PAD is increasing at a faster pace, which is ultimately driving the market for peripheral arterial disease.

Other factors, such as the rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures, especially for peripheral arterial disease, lifestyle changes, increase in aging population, and technological advancements, have broadened the range of the peripheral vascular devices.

Competitive Landscape

The presence of the major market players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Group, and Medtronic PLC, is intensifying the market competition. The increasing innovation and rise in investment for various public and private organizations are expected to intensify the industry rivalry across the world.

Key Market Trends:

Atherectomy Devices are Expected to Dominate the Overall Market

– The market, on the basis of device type, is segmented into peripheral vascular stents, peripheral transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheters, peripheral transluminal angioplasty (PTA) guidewires, atherectomy devices, chronic total occlusion (CTO) devices, aortic stents, synthetic surgical grafts, embolic protection devices, and inferior vena cava filters.

– The atherectomy devices segment is expected to dominate the overall market, owing to the increasing prevalence of atherosclerosis, rising obesity, and lifestyle-related disorders. According to the International Journal of Epidemiology, 2019, almost 75% of myocardial infarctions occur due to plaque rupture, and the incidence is bound to increase in men of age 45 years or above.

– Additionally, the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases leading to higher morbidity and mortality is expected to influence the market positively, on the peripheral vascular devices market in atherectomy devices.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Customization of the Report : This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any special requirements, please Contact our Sales Team ([email protected]).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

