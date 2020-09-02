The “Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999742

Competitor Analysis:

Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market report provides an in-depth insight into Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by component (glucometer device, blood glucose test strips, lancets), and geography.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999742

Key Market Trends: – Blood Glucose Test Strips Hold the Highest Market Share

Blood glucose test strips have the highest market share, with 77%, in the global personal usage market of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices. As the blood glucose test strips are only for one-time use, the expenditure spent on test strips is high because of the need for their continuous replacement.

The glucometer is considered to be a one-time purchase. Test strips, on the other hand, are supposed to be a continuous investment, as a test strip needs to be disposed of after one use. Thus, this presents a considerable cost impact to the consumers.

Overall, the global demand for blood glucose test strips is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market studied is expected to be spurred by the rising global diabetic population.

The growth in market volumes and share of the test strip segment is expected to be better than that of glucometers, because of the difference in use-case frequency. While an average glucose meter lasts anywhere between six months and three years, presenting a one-time cost, during the same time frame, the corresponding use of multiple (in the range of thousands) test strips may occur, causing a recurrent cost impact.

North America has the Highest Market Share, with a 21.63% CAGR

The North America test strips market has the highest market share, with a revenue of USD 2 billion, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The United States alone has around 80% share in the North America blood glucose test strips market.

The price policies and favorable reimbursement policies in North America are driving the growth of the North America personal-use glucometer device market.

Reasons to Buy Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market Report:

Analysis of Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose industry

Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999742

Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose status worldwide?

What are the Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market challenges to market growth?

What are the Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Usage

5.1.1 Personal-use Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.2.2 Test Strips

5.2.3 Lancets

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.1.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.2.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.3.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.1.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.2.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.3.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.4.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.5.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.6.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.7.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.3 Latin America

5.3.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.1.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.2.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.3.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.1.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.2.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.3.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.4.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.5.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.6.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.7.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.8.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.9.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.11.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.1.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.2.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.3.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.4.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.5.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.6.1 By Device (Glucometer Device, Test Strips, Lancets)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Arkray

7.1.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.6 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.7 Bionime Corporation

7.1.8 Acon

7.1.9 Trivida

7.1.10 Rossmax

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Natural Food Antioxidants Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

High Pressure Washers Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Mineral-Based Tile Backer Board Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Inkjet Colorant Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Naphthenic Acid Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Connected Mining Market Size and Share Analysis with Revenue 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions Analysis till 2024

Non-Spring Return Actuators Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025

Ultrasound Gel Warmer Market Share Forecast Report 2020: Global Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Industry Segmentation, and Worldwide Growth Insights till 2026