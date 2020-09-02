The “Pet Food Nutraceutical Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Pet Food Nutraceutical industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Pet Food Nutraceutical market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Pet Food Nutraceutical market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Pet Food Nutraceutical market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Pet Food Nutraceutical market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Pet Food Nutraceutical market report provides an in-depth insight into Pet Food Nutraceutical industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Nutraceuticals are categorized as dietary supplements, functional foods, or medicinal foods. Nutritional supplements for pets are products that provide a source of recognized essential nutrient, like calcium or vitamin A. They are intended to work as supplements and ensure the nutritional completeness of the diet in pets. The supplements are being marketed not only as pills/powders, but also as ingredients in pet foods/gravies/snacks. The other alternative delivery formats that are gaining shares, due to the preference for pet palatability, include gels and pastes, as well as gravies and powders, designed to be added to pet food.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Number of People Adopting Pets

Due to changes in lifestyle, pet humanization is on the rise in different countries. The increasing pet ownership among younger generations, in particular, consumed by social media and adoption of the western lifestyle, is the main driver of the market. Hence, an increasing number of people in the country are treating pets as members of the family. The rise of the middle class and easy access to the internet are a few other drivers contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Urbanization trends in many countries have also contributed to the growth in sales of prepared pet foods, as these products are more convenient and more suitable for the busy lifestyles of urban dwellers. An important part of pet humanization is the safety and nutritional needs of pets, which is also a result of consumers being educated about labeling and the ingredients used in products. Although these extra considerations come at a higher cost, the rise of the middle-class population in the world, coupled with higher disposable income, is contributing to the sales of commercial pet foods, globally.

North America Dominates the Global Market

The North American market is the first respondent to any major global trend or consumer pattern; the high level of market penetration and corresponding infrastructure are cited as reasons for the pioneering attitude. The concept of pet humanization’ is the major trend that is consolidating both the pet care and pet food markets into a sense of overall pet well-being. One significant outcome of this trend is the consumer focus toward nutraceutical foods and remedies from the comfort or treat foods. This focus is well visible in the marketing and new product launches of the major firms.

The United States is expected to lead the pack, followed by Canada and Mexico. The rapid increase in urbanization rates and income levels that are expected of Mexico are fuelling the high expectations of the market. The increasing forces of globalization and infrastructure improvement are giving rise to considerable growth in the other regions of North America.

Detailed TOC of Pet Food Nutraceutical Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Milk Bioactives

5.1.2 Omega-3 Fatty Acids

5.1.3 Probiotics

5.1.4 Proteins and Peptides

5.1.5 Vitamins and Minerals

5.1.6 Other Ingredient Types

5.2 Function Type

5.2.1 Nutrition/Therapeutics

5.2.2 Supplements

5.3 Pet Type

5.3.1 Dog

5.3.2 Cat

5.3.3 Bird

5.3.4 Fish

5.3.5 Other Pet Types

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Denmark

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Germany

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Italy

5.4.2.8 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Indonesia

5.4.3.6 Thailand

5.4.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Kemin Industries

6.3.2 Symrise AG

6.3.3 BASF SE

6.3.4 Roquette Freres

6.3.5 DSM Nutritionals

6.3.6 Darling International Inc

6.3.7 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.3.8 Nestle SA (Purina Petcare)

6.3.9 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

6.3.10 Novotech Nutraceutical

6.3.11 VIT2be-Diana Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

