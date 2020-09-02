Plastic Additives Market 2020 Business Outlook – BASF SE, ExxonMobil, Evonik Industries, DowDuPont

Plastic Additives Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Plastic Additives Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The plastic additives market is expected to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report)

Request a Sample Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202151783/plastic-additives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=BULLETINLINE&Mode=NG23

One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the replacement of conventional materials by plastics in several applications.

– On the flip side, stringent regulations over plastic usage in several countries are restraining the growth of the plastics industry, globally, which is directly affecting the plastic additives demand on the global front.

– The market studied has been segmented on the basis of type, plastic-type, application, and geography. By plastic type, polypropylene is likely to be the fastest-growing segment among others.

Competitive Landscape

The market for plastic additives is fragmented in nature, as the top 10 leading players account for only 40% of the market. Due to the intervention of small- and medium-scale manufacturers in the additives market, the market share of global producers has constricted at huge extent. Major players of the market are BASF SE, ExxonMobil, Evonik Industries, DowDuPont, and Nouryon, among others.

Get Discount of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202151783/plastic-additives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=BULLETINLINE&Mode=NG23

Key Market Trends:

Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market

– The packaging industry mostly relies on polymers for the packaging and decoration of its end-user products. Factors leading to the increased application of polymers in the packaging industry are certain properties of polymers, including lightweight, availability in different colors, low reactivity, chemical, and moisture resistance, etc.

– The usage of suitable plastic additives contributes toward extended lifetime, appearance, thermal protection, clarity, low haze, and improved mechanical properties, which are the most important factors for packaging.

– Major forms of plastics used in the packaging industry are polyethylene terephthalate (PET/PETE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene, polystyrene, etc.

– One of the main applications of packaging is in the food and beverage industry. With the increase in the awareness toward hygiene and health among the global population, the packaging industry is also growing at a steady pace.

– Packaging of food items is a process that continually responds to the changes in demand and supply, which are the results of adaptations to the varying demands of the consumers, changes in retail practices, technological innovations, and new developments in legislation, especially, with respect to environmental concerns.

– A wide range of additives is available for enhancing the performance and appearance of food packaging, where polymer additives are important areas of innovation for packaging materials.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, expected to increase the demand for the PVC during the forecast period.

Buy Now Link:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202151783?mode=su?source=BULLETINLINE&Mode=NG23

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202151783/plastic-additives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=BULLETINLINE&Mode=NG23

Customization of the Report : This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any special requirements, please Contact our Sales Team ([email protected]).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]