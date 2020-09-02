Portable Navigation Device Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in Depth Qualitative Insights by 2027

What is Portable Navigation Device?

Portable Navigation Device are handheld products that receive GPS signals to determine location. Using cellular data or Wi-Fi connection to connect to services and to provide information regarding traffic, other location-based services, nearby places and many more. These devices show turn-by-turn locations. It can easily be attached and ported between vehicles. In terms of price, it is comparatively of low cost, plus there is no need to buy separate cellphone to operate the device because purchasing new device is more reasonable rather than updating the existing one and these are some of the factors, driving the market of Portable Navigation Device.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Portable Navigation Device market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Portable Navigation Device market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Factors restraining market of Portable Navigation Device is though it is handy, it can easily be stolen or lost. Secondly, cables used for power supply, connecting can lead to form a mess. Nevertheless, tablets are giving tough competition to smartphones and other devices. They support Wireless Wide Area Networking (WWAN) technology i.e., 3G, 4G. Added to this, more service are also to be introduced, which will give more opportunities to the market to grow in coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key Portable Navigation Device companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Portable Navigation Device Market companies in the world

TomTom International BV

2. Continental AG

3. Garmin Ltd.

4. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

5. Texas Instruments Incorporated

6. Magellan (MiTAC International Corporation)

7. Kapsys

8. Rand McNally

9. ROHM Semiconductor

10. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Portable Navigation Device industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

