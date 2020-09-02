Power Line Communication Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2025

The global power line communication (PLC) market is currently witnessing strong growth. Power line communication (PLC) refers to a technology that enables existing power cables to exchange data and electrical signals from one end to another. It acts as a reliable communication and data transmission medium for various Internet of Things (IoT) and smart grid applications.
Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-line-communication-market/requestsample
PLC technology offers numerous benefits, including ease of installation, high efficiency, low system complexity and implementation costs, and reduced system maintenance. Owing to this, it is widely used for both indoor and outdoor lighting, such as on streets, roadways, tunnels, parking, parks and other commercial and industrial complexes. Besides this, governments of various nations are investing considerably in the deployment of smart grids. These grids involve the integration of renewable energy resources with the electricity supply chain through PLCs. The increasing utilization of these solutions for communicating with devices at remote locations is providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) in the power sector and hyper-urbanization, along with the extension of the electricity distribution network, has led to a substantial increase in the adoption of PLC technology to cater to a broader geographical area. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-line-communication-market
Breakup by Frequency:
- Narrowband (3 kHz to 500 kHz)
- Broadband (Greater Than 500 kHz)
Breakup by Voltage:
- Low
- Medium
- High
Breakup by Offering:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Modulation Technique:
- Single Carrier Modulation
- Multi Carrier Modulation
- Spread Spectrum Modulation
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Energy Management and Smart Grid
- Indoor Networking
Breakup by Vertical:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, AMETEK Inc., Belkin, Broadcom Inc., Cypress Semiconductor, D-Link Corporation, General Electric, Hubbell Power Systems Inc., Landis+Gyr, Maxim Integrated, Netgear, Schneider Electric, Siemens, TP-Link Technologies, Zyxel Communications, etc..
Browse Related Report
https://www.imarcgroup.com/thermal-energy-storage-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/centrifugal-pump-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/paper-bags-market
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.