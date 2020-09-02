Precipitated Barium Sulfate Market Growth and Sales forecast 2017 – 2025

Barium sulfate is a white crystalline solid that is odorless and insoluble in water. Barium sulfate is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula BaSO4. It occurs as mineral barite, which is the main commercial source of barium and material prepared from it. The white opaque appearance and its high density are exploited in its main application. Precipitated barium sulfate is widely applicable in the industries such as paints coating, pigment, paper, plastic, rubber, ink, leather, ceramic etc. for its purity, low oil absorption, high burning point, insolubility in water, precise PH value, longer shelf life, non-toxicity and effectiveness. In order to ensure the quality, precipitated barium sulfate is stringently tested on defined parameters. Precipitated barium sulfate is a synthetic barium sulfate precipitated with specified particle size. These product can be used effectively for industrial paints, enamels and plastic material, also can be utilized successfully in adhesives, coating and sealants. The demand for precipitated barium sulfate is expanding owing to increasing application of precipitated barium sulfate products. Precipitated barium sulfate is expected to exhibit significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Precipitated Barium Sulfate Market: Dynamics

Global precipitated barium sulfate is added to various types of synthetic resin such as acryl resins as a light diffusing material, and is thereby useful in diffusing light such as transmitted light and reflected light. Precipitated barium sulfate is a white crystalline solid odorless and insoluble in water. It transpires as the inorganic barite, which is the salable source of barium and materials prepared from barium. The precipitated barium sulfate is used for white plastic raw material such as for resin pellets and the translucent opaque reflection sheet.

The precipitation of barium sulfate from aqueous solutions of barium chloride and sodium sulfate is investigated experimentally in a continuous Y Mixture to avoid any mixing influence. The increasing preference of plastic product among the consumer is boosting the overall precipitated barium sulfate market worldwide. The precipitated barium producers are targeting the coating industry for the precipitated barium sulfate trade. On the backdrop of coating and rubber industry precipitated barium sulfate market is expected to expand substantially in the near future.

Global Precipitated Barium Sulfate Market: Segmentation

The global demand of precipitated barium sulfate can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type, global precipitated barium sulfate market can be segmented into ordinary precipitated barium sulfate, modified barium sulfate, nanometer precipitated barium sulfate and others. Based on type nanometer precipitated barium sulfate expected to exhibit momentous growth in near future. On the basis of application global precipitated barium sulfate market can be segmented into coating industry, rubber industry, plastic industry and others. Among application segment plastic industry is expected to dominate the precipitated barium sulfate market worldwide. On the basis of region global precipitated barium sulfate can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Global Precipitated Barium Sulfate Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region is dominating the overall precipitated barium sulfate market owing to increasing rate of industrialization in this region. Among countries in the Asia Pacific, China is expected to dominate the precipitated barium sulfate market. The rising demand for raw plastic among the chemical manufacturers in boosting the precipitated barium sulfate market in Asia Pacific region. Europe is also expected to expand significantly, following North America over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East and Africa market is estimated to register moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Precipitated Barium Sulfate Market: Key Players

