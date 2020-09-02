Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

The predictive vehicle technology market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 10.64 million in 2019 to US$ 25.33 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.91% from 2020 to 2027.

The prevalent opportunity in pursuing in a connected car arena is data management. The connected cars are streaming massive amounts of data into the cloud, and thus to utilize extensive data, the need for predictive analysis and data analysis is growing constantly. Also, Predictive maintenance, predictive collision avoidance, automotive marketing, and data management of connected cars are some of the growing concepts driving the demand for predictive vehicle technology. The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted business operations of various manufacturing businesses including automotive. As per the data published by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the vehicle sales declined by more than 43%, from 25.2 units in March 2019 to 1.43 units in March 2020. The governments of countries such as China and India are taking drastic measures to reduce the effects of COVID-19 outbreak by announcing lockdowns and travel bans. These measures are expected to have a negative impact on the growth of industries and markets in this region, at least over the next six to nine months.

Top Key players: AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd., Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Visteon Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen

Our new sample is updated which correspond in new report showing impact of COVID-19 on Industry

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used Porter’s five techniques for analyzing the Predictive Vehicle Technology Market; it also offers the examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of info graphics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Research Report 2020 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Predictive Vehicle Technology market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

