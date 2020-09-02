Professional Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market has been segmented into

Single Seat

Double Seats

Multi-seats (Below Five-seats)

By Application, Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) has been segmented into:

Individual

Commercial

The major players covered in Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) are:

Vertical Aerospace

Kitty Hawk

Lilium

China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia)

Aston Martin

Opener

Moog

Airbus

Bell Textron

Volocopter

Boeing

SkyDrive

AeroMobil

Urban Aeronautics

WatFly

Ehang

Samson Sky

Carplane GmbH

Joby Aviation

Among other players domestic and global, Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Share Analysis

Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs)

1.2 Classification of Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Single Seat

1.2.4 Double Seats

1.2.5 Multi-seats (Below Five-seats)

1.3 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Individual

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Vertical Aerospace

2.1.1 Vertical Aerospace Details

2.1.2 Vertical Aerospace Major Business

2.1.3 Vertical Aerospace SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Vertical Aerospace Product and Services

2.1.5 Vertical Aerospace Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Kitty Hawk

2.2.1 Kitty Hawk Details

2.2.2 Kitty Hawk Major Business

2.2.3 Kitty Hawk SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Kitty Hawk Product and Services

2.2.5 Kitty Hawk Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Lilium

2.3.1 Lilium Details

2.3.2 Lilium Major Business

2.3.3 Lilium SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Lilium Product and Services

2.3.5 Lilium Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia)

2.4.1 China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia) Details

2.4.2 China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia) Major Business

2.4.3 China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia) Product and Services

2.4.5 China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia) Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Aston Martin

2.5.1 Aston Martin Details

2.5.2 Aston Martin Major Business

2.5.3 Aston Martin SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Aston Martin Product and Services

2.5.5 Aston Martin Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Opener

2.6.1 Opener Details

2.6.2 Opener Major Business

2.6.3 Opener Product and Services

2.6.4 Opener Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Moog

2.7.1 Moog Details

2.7.2 Moog Major Business

2.7.3 Moog Product and Services

2.7.4 Moog Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Airbus

2.8.1 Airbus Details

2.8.2 Airbus Major Business

2.8.3 Airbus Product and Services

2.8.4 Airbus Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Bell Textron

2.9.1 Bell Textron Details

2.9.2 Bell Textron Major Business

2.9.3 Bell Textron Product and Services

2.9.4 Bell Textron Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Volocopter

2.10.1 Volocopter Details

2.10.2 Volocopter Major Business

2.10.3 Volocopter Product and Services

2.10.4 Volocopter Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Boeing

2.11.1 Boeing Details

2.11.2 Boeing Major Business

2.11.3 Boeing Product and Services

2.11.4 Boeing Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 SkyDrive

2.12.1 SkyDrive Details

2.12.2 SkyDrive Major Business

2.12.3 SkyDrive Product and Services

2.12.4 SkyDrive Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 AeroMobil

2.13.1 AeroMobil Details

2.13.2 AeroMobil Major Business

2.13.3 AeroMobil Product and Services

2.13.4 AeroMobil Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Urban Aeronautics

2.14.1 Urban Aeronautics Details

2.14.2 Urban Aeronautics Major Business

2.14.3 Urban Aeronautics Product and Services

2.14.4 Urban Aeronautics Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 WatFly

2.15.1 WatFly Details

2.15.2 WatFly Major Business

2.15.3 WatFly Product and Services

2.15.4 WatFly Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Ehang

2.16.1 Ehang Details

2.16.2 Ehang Major Business

2.16.3 Ehang Product and Services

2.16.4 Ehang Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Samson Sky

2.17.1 Samson Sky Details

2.17.2 Samson Sky Major Business

2.17.3 Samson Sky Product and Services

2.17.4 Samson Sky Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Carplane GmbH

2.18.1 Carplane GmbH Details

2.18.2 Carplane GmbH Major Business

2.18.3 Carplane GmbH Product and Services

2.18.3 Carplane GmbH Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Joby Aviation

2.19.1 Joby Aviation Details

2.19.2 Joby Aviation Major Business

2.19.3 Joby Aviation Product and Services

2.19.4 Joby Aviation Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Single Seat Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Double Seats Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Multi-seats (Below Five-seats) Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Individual Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Commercial Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

