Quality Management Software Market 2020 with COVID-19 Pandemic PESTEL Analysis, New Trend Analysis Forecast to 2026

The new report The Global Quality Management Software Market was estimated at USD 6.86 billion in 2017 and To Exceed $15.48 Billion By 2026; according to a new market research report by Polaris market research. “Quality Management Software (QMS) Market [By Solution Type (Complaint Handling, Audit Management, Change Management, Non-conformance/corrective & preventive, Document Control, Others); By Deployment Type (On premise, Cloud); By Company Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) By Application Type (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Consumer goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace, Manufacturing) By Region] Market size & Forecast, 2017 – 2026”

Key players for QMS in the market are Aras Corporation, Dassault Systems SE, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co., MasterControl, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Parasoft Corporation, PSC Biotech Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Sparta Systems.

QMS is used to replace the paper based systems with automated quality management systems that follows stringent regulations and quality standards. This improves the product quality, increase the efficiency and satisfy the customer demands. QMS is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth owing to the standards and regulations compliance. The key factor that boosts QMS market is the solutions and systems used to ensure the high quality products and processes.

QMS reduces the risk of quality process failures and lower costs for large number of clients across a range of industries. QMS offers various features such as track deviations, improves non-conformances, improves safety and other features. Adoption of QMS can help the organization to improve their performance and overall competitiveness.

Owing to the strict regulations, embedded business models and complex procedures, in the manufacturing, transportation & logistics sector, the implementation of QMS has increased. These regulatory implications are another major driving factor for the market. The demand for QMS is driven by the consumer goods & retail segment which facilitates the user by delivering high quality products at a cheap price which meets the customer satisfaction.

QMS offers different solutions which include complaint handling, audit management, change management, as well as document control. The factor that trigger the growth of QMS is document control which ensures secure documents and offers a repository for all documentation that makes search and retrieval a very easy task. Another rising factor that boosts the market growth of QMS is cloud-based deployment which offers flexibility, scalability, and optimized processes. Due to the recent advancements in the technology most of the companies are switching to cloud based services.

Key Findings from the study suggest that North America is the major region for the quality management software in 2017. The quality management software is dominated by the segments such as non-conformance/ corrective & preventive solutions. The complaint handing market is expected to emerge as the key segment over the forecast period. Developing economies of Asia Pacific drive the demand of QMS with application in industries such as manufacturing, transportation & logistics. Change management is also one of the key reasons that gain traction in Asia-Pacific market.

