Radiosurgery Market 2020 Global Trends, Top Leading Players | Industry Updates, Future Growth and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Rising number of patients battling brain tumor is expected to fuel the global radiosurgery market growth, according to Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Radiosurgery Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Indication (Cobalt 60 Systems (Gamma Knife), Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators(Linac), Proton Beam Therapy), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. A detailed assessment of the key factors determining the growth and development pattern of the market has also been incorporated in the report. Radiosurgery refers to an unconventional surgery method which is performed using radiation. It has two types – stereotactic and staged. In stereotactic radiosurgery, targeted radiation is delivered in large doses to shrink or destroy tumors and lesions.

Leading Players operating in the Radiosurgery Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

IsoRay, Inc.

Mallinckrodt Public Limited

Siemens

Ion Beam Applications SA

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems

R. Bard, Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

Rising Cancer Prevalence to Majorly Expand the Market

World Health Organization (WHO) numbers reveal that 9.6 million deaths occurred in 2018 and around 17% of them were cancer-induced. Moreover, 70% of these deaths occur in middle and low income countries. This signals good news for the global radiosurgery market size as low and middle income countries have speedily increasing populations which will expand the market substantially. Furthermore, the WHO report highlights the fact that around one-third of cancer deaths are caused by faulty lifestyle and dietary, primarily lack of exercise, alcohol and tobacco abuse, smoking, high BMI, and low fruit and vegetable intake. These figures show that majority of the working population globally is susceptible to cancer risk, which augurs well for the global radiosurgery market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Indication

Cobalt 60 Systems (Gamma Knife)

Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators(Linac)

Proton Beam Therapy

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

