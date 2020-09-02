Refractive Surgery Devices Market 2020- Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Growth Factor and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Increasing incidence rate of myopia (near-sightedness) in the world will drive the global “Refractive Surgery Devices Market Trends” during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 285 million people globally are suffering from some kind of vision impairment. Of these, 42% have been caused by uncorrected refractive errors. The WHO estimates that currently 1.89 billion people are affected by myopia and by 2020, this number will increase to 2.56 billion.

This rising prevalence will thrust the demand for refractive surgical devices upward and accelerate the expansion of the global Refractive Surgery Devices Market size by 2026. Furthermore, myopia sets the stage for cataract in later years and can lead to early-onset glaucoma, thereby aggravating the need for refractive surgeries devices.

Leading Players operating in the Refractive Surgery Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Essilor

US Opthalmic

Avedro, Inc.

LENSAR, Inc.

Carl Zeiss NV

Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

TOPCON Corporation

VISX

High Success Rate of LASIK Surgeries to Boost the Market

Refractive surgeries are aimed at improving a person’s eyesight that may have diminished owing to refractive errors such as astigmatism and myopia. The most commonly performed refractive surgery is the Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis or LASIK, primarily done to treat myopia, astigmatism, and hyperopia. The LASIK surgery enables the light that enters the eyes to focus on the retina without the aid of lenses or glasses. This is achieved by reshaping the cornea (front surface) of the eye. Growing preference to LASIK procedures is expected to boost the global refractive surgery devices market till 2026. This growing popularity is attributable to the proven high success rate of the procedure. According to the American Refractive Surgery Council, LASIK has registered the highest patient satisfaction rate among refractive surgeries at 96%. Moreover, almost 99% of the patients that undergo LASIK report achieving better than 20/40 vision, while more than 90% of them reportedly achieve 20/20 vision or sometimes higher. Thus, high success rate of LASIK will propel the global Refractive Surgery Devices Market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Surgery

LASIK (Laser in-situ keratomileusis),

Photorefractive Keratectomy

Conductive Keratoplasty

Others

By Device Type

Lasers

Flaps

Aberrometers

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

