Retinoblastoma is the most common cancer among children, which starts in the retina. It generally develops before the age of 5. One out of three children with retinoblastoma develops cancer in both eyes. The most common symptom of retinoblastoma is a visible whiteness in the pupil, called cat’s eye reflex or leukocoria.

Non-hereditary Retinoblastoma is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Retinoblastoma Type Segment

In the Retinoblastoma type segment of the Retinoblastoma treatment market, the non-hereditary retinoblastoma (NHR) is expected to have the largest market size and is likely to witness a CAGR of 3.82% in the forecast period.

Non-hereditary retinoblastoma (NHR), also known as sporadic retinoblastoma, is the more prevalent form of retinoblastoma. According to the American Cancer Society, 67% of reported cases (in the United States) of retinoblastoma in pediatrics are non-hereditary or sporadic.

The NHR is mostly a pediatric disease, and according to the American Cancer Society, the survival rates post diagnosis is approximately 90%. According to the Union for International Cancer Control, the average age-adjusted incidence rate of retinoblastoma in the United States and Europe is 2-5/106 children (approximately one in 14,000 – 18,000 live births).

The market for NHR is expected to grow tremendously over the forecast period, primarily due to the higher incidence rate, when compared to hereditary retinoblastoma. Additionally, factors, like high survival rates post diagnosis in developed regions, like the United States, are likely to add to the global market growth.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific currently dominates the market for Retinoblastoma Treatment and is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future owing to the fact that, retinoblastoma (Rb) is the most common primary intraocular malignancy of infancy and childhood, and seriously endangers the vision and life of children.

According to the United Nations Survey in 2016, China was only second to that in India, in the prevalence of Rb in APAC countries. Similarly, according to the Japanese Journal of Ophthalmology, in 2018, the average occurrence frequency for retinoblastoma was 1:16,823 births/year and at diagnosis, 89.0% of the patients were aged younger than 3 years and 41.0% were aged younger than 1 year.

Furthermore, in countries like India, current treatment modalities of systemic chemotherapy and focal treatment have contributed significantly to disability limitation and patient survival and there is less knowledge on the genetics of the retinoblastoma gene and its protein, and there is potential for developing targeted molecular therapies.

Detailed TOC of Retinoblastoma Treatment Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Remission and the Chance of Recurrence

4.2.2 Increasing Public Awareness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Small Patient Pool

4.3.2 Side Effects of Retinoblastoma Surgery

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 Surgery

5.1.2 Radiation therapy

5.1.3 Laser Therapy (Photocoagulation)

5.1.4 Cryotherapy

5.1.5 Thermotherapy

5.1.6 Chemotherapy

5.1.6.1 Carboplatin

5.1.6.2 Cisplatin

5.1.6.3 Vincristine

5.1.6.4 Etoposide

5.1.6.5 Cyclophosphamide

5.1.6.6 Topotecan

5.1.6.7 Doxorubicin

5.1.6.8 Cyclosporine

5.1.6.9 Melphalan

5.1.7 Opthalmic Artery Infusion Chemotherapy

5.1.8 High-dose Chemotherapy and Stem Cell Transplant

5.2 By Type of Retinoblastoma

5.2.1 Non-hereditary Retinoblastoma

5.2.2 Hereditary Retinoblastoma

5.3 By Type of Staging

5.3.1 Intraocular Retinoblastoma

5.3.2 Extraocular Retinoblastoma

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.3 Cadila Pharmaceuticals

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.6 Merck & Co.

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

