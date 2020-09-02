Road Train Market Outlook & Regional Growth Analysis by 2026

Road train is term used for a large truck or lorry that pulls one or more trailers in order to transport goods, primarily in remote and rural areas of Australia and the U.S. Road trains are usually categorized as vehicles with large tires having open, deep treads, and a flexible unit for a suspension. These vehicles are extensively employed for freight transportation in rural and remote areas.

The transition and evolution of global transportation are primarily due to booming manufacturing and agriculture industries, which fuel the utilization of road trains via fleet management in order to transport goods and material from one place to another. These factors are expected to propel the global road train market during the forecast period.

Developing and major emerging economies, where transportation of products and goods is carried out by means of roadways, play an integral role in expansion of the global road train market. Expansion of the online shopping market, owing to increase in speedy internet access, has led to a rise in preference toward e-tailing among consumers. Furthermore, convenience and easy access, in terms of home delivery services, are projected to boost the road train market during the forecast period. Road trains are bigger, heavier, and bulkier vehicles, which makes road freight transportation comparatively slower and hence, hampers the road train market.

Additionally, massive backlog in proper maintenance is also a major factor that is likely to hinder the road train market during the forecast period. Furthermore, tolls on road leads to massive time loss, which results in slow transportation of freight. Improper road infrastructure coupled with a lack of intent to improve transport facilities is expected to restraint the road train market during the forecast period.

The global road train market can be segmented based on trailer arrangement, type of goods transported, distance travelled, and region.

In terms of trailer arrangement, the road train market can be divided into A-double, B-double, B-triple, AB-triple, and others. A-double comprises a prime mover pulling a standard lead trailer with a ball hitch attached to its rear end.

Based on type of goods transported, the global road train market can be classified into oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, defense, energy and mining, chemicals, pharmaceutical & healthcare, food and beverage, and others.

Based on distance travelled, the global road train market can be bifurcated into 100 miles or less, 101 to 250 miles, 251-500 miles, 501-1000 miles, and above 1001 miles. Increase in preference for online shopping among consumers is projected to boost the 100 miles or less segment during forecast period.

In terms of region, the global road train market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Australia is a leading market for road train globally. Australia is followed by the U.S. These countries are major markets primarily due to their larger geographical areas.

Global players operating in road train market include Volvo Trucks, Road Trains of Australia, Western Star, and Kenworth.