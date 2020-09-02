Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Forecast 2020-2026 research report is a professional and in-depth research on the current state of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Industry. This report presents in-intensity insight of Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, CAGR, Market Size and Market Shares for topmost prime key manufactures ( Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Hanwha, First Solar, Yingli, SunPower, Sharp, Solarworld, Eging PV, Risen, Kyocera Solar, GCL, Longi Solar ). Beside, this Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) industry report firstly introduced the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) basics: Definitions, Applications, Classifications, and Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Overview; manufacturing processes; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Scope of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market: A rooftop photovoltaic power station, or rooftop PV system, is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market Revenue was 9.2 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 16.2 Billion US$ in 2025, to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.In terms of value, the Crystalline Silicon solar photovoltaic segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 16.3% during the analysis period. The market Revenue is 8.6 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 15.3 Billion US$ in 2025.The Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market was valued at 9220 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 16200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV).

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market for each application, including-

⟴ Non-residential

⟴ Residential

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⟴ Crystalline Silicon

⟴ Thin Film

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

