As per the , rubella diagnostic testing refers to the detection of the rubella virus. These tests are prescribed for pregnant women and may also be performed on babies born with congenital defects. Rubella can be detected with the help of various diagnostic tests, such as latex agglutination, enzyme immunoassay, radioimmunoassay (RIA), and fluorescent immunoassay (FIA), among others.

Enzyme Immunoassay Segment under Testing Technique Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

The detection of rubella-specific immunoglobulin M (IgM) in serum is the standard test for the rapid laboratory diagnosis of rubella. IgM testing is the most commonly performed testing technique using commercial enzyme immunoassay (EIA) kits. The blood test detects antibodies that are made by the immune system to kill the rubella virus, and these antibodies remain in the bloodstream for years. The segment is expected to account for the largest market share, owing to the rising incidences of rubella.

Asia-Pacific Accounted for the Highest Growth Rate in the Global Market

The Asia-Pacific segment, by geography, was found to register the fastest growth rate for the rubella diagnostic testing market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market share, owing to the presence of larger untapped opportunities, a lack of awareness in some countries, and government initiatives to curb the disease incidence. As per the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) Assessment report 2017, 42 countries have not yet introduced the vaccine, and two regions, Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, have not yet set rubella elimination or control targets. Such regions are expected to face high incidences of rubella, which may further drive the growth of the market.

Detailed TOC of Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government Initiatives to Curb Rubella Virus

4.2.2 Increasing Incidences of Rubella

4.2.3 Introduction of Advance Point-of-care Diagnostic Technologies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness among Developing Regions

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Testing Technique

5.1.1 Latex Agglutination

5.1.2 Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

5.1.3 Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

5.1.4 Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA)

5.1.5 Other Testing Techniques

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Laboratories

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.3 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.4 Biokit SA

6.1.5 bioMérieux SA

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.7 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

6.1.8 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.10 ZEUS Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

