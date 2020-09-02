Screen Mirroring Apps Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, TeamViewer, Google

Screen mirroring app allows the content on the mobile screen to be displayed on TV screen. The device can be connected through Wi-Fi or HDMI connection. However, the TV needs to be able to support the Wi-Fi connection. It mirrors the mobile screen which includes photos, videos, apps, games, websites and documents. The screen mirroring apps are supported to android, IoS and can be connected to smart TVs, streaming devices, consoles, macOS, windows, and others. These features and increasing the demand of screen mirroring.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),ApowerMirror (China),Splashtop Inc. (United States),TeamViewer (United States),Samsung (South Korea),VNC Viewer (Germany),Wondershare (China),AnyDesk (Germany),Vysor (Canada)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Presentations, Education, Screen recording, PC screen sharing, Web meetings, Gaming + media), Platform (IoS, Android), Features (Screen mirroring, Mirroring assist, Screen sharing), Subscription (Monthly, Annually, One time license)

Market Drivers: Wide Applications Such as Presentations, Education, Screen Recording and Others

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and Internet

Market Trend

Increasing Popularity of Devices with Big Screens

Restraints: Availability of Free Software

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Screen Mirroring Apps Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Screen Mirroring Apps market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Screen Mirroring Apps Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Screen Mirroring Apps

Chapter 4: Presenting the Screen Mirroring Apps Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Screen Mirroring Apps market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Screen Mirroring Apps Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

