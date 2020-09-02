Segmentation of Truck Rental Market

The global truck rental market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~10% and reach US$ 204.2 Bn by 2030, driven by preference for rental model over purchase. The global truck rental market is expected to expand exponentially during the forecast period. Developed regions such as North America and Europe account for notable share of the global truck rental market. China and ASEAN countries are likely to witness significant increase in adoption of truck rental services.

Expansion of Truck Rental Market

The increased participation of small transport companies with low capital has boosted the truck rental market. Truck rental is an effective mode of using trucks without having to pay high cost associated with their purchase. Truck rental enables a company to save its investment in assets and pool its revenue in other business operations.

Truck rental is an attractive option as compared to direct purchase, as a majority of transportation companies operating worldwide are small to medium in size. The rise in urbanization and trade volume has fueled transport volumes. Moreover, rapid expansion of the e-Commerce market across the globe propels the demand for trucks, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the truck rental market.

The increased trend of online shopping is a major factor driving road transportation for delivery of goods, which is likely to boost the truck rental market across the globe. Truck rental is expected to gain significant popularity, as major automakers, including Volvo, PACAAR, and Daimler have started offering truck rental services.

Leading Segments of Truck Rental Market

Based on lease type, the full service rental segment held a leading share of the truck rental market in 2019. Full service lease includes maintenance cost, and sometimes even drive support and fuel cost. Full service/rental is convenient for smaller transportation companies, and is thus, gaining high demand in the global market. In terms of truck type, the medium duty trucks segment held a dominant share of the truck rental market in 2019, owing to their extensive application in numerous industries, such as FMCG and food & beverages, and wide usage in last mile deliveries.

Regional Analysis of Truck Rental Market

The global Truck rental market has been segregated into North America, Europe, East Asia, South APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific together held a prominent share of the global truck rental market. North America held a major share due to high adoption of truck rental in transportation companies and shippers, and availability of high number of truck rental providers in the region.

Truck Rental Market Players

Prominent players operating in the global truck rental market include Daimler AG, PACCAR Leasing Company, Ryder System Inc., MAX Rental.lu AG, The Larson Group, Europcar, SIXT, Fetch Truck Rental, Imperial Truck Rental, Element Fleet Management Corp., U-Hual International Inc., Budget Truck Rental LLC, and Enterprise Holdings Inc.