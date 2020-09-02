Shampoo Market 2020 Demand and Growth Opportunities –, L’Oral SA, Unilever PLC, The Procter & Gamble Company

Europe Shampoo Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Shampoo Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025) Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

Europe Shampoo market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– Growing awareness about hair care products through social media, magazines, and TV advertisements is encouraging consumers to purchase various hair care products especially anti-dandruff and medical shampoo.

– Rising concerns over hair related issues, growing consumer inclination towards hair maintenance, and newly formulated product launchs are projected to remain prominent market trends.

Competitive Landscape

The shampoo market is highly competitive, with the presence of various international and domestic players. The key players in the market are focusing on leveraging opportunities posed by emerging markets, to expand their product portfolio, thus, catering consumer’s needs for various hair concerns. Some of the major players in the global shampoo market are, L’Oral SA, Unilever PLC, The Procter & Gamble Company, Kao Corporation among others.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Popularity of Herbal Shampoo

Organic and natural products are emerging as significant product segments in the European hair care market. With rising awareness regarding scalp-related issues and hair-fall, consumers are increasingly inclining towards herbal and natural hair care solutions. With evolving consumer needs for shampoo products comprising of natural ingredients, manufacturers are continuously expanding their product portfolio. For example, in 2019, Loreal launched a new generation of professional hair care products that are exclusively used in salons. These shampoos are natural, silicone-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free formulas with 80-100% naturally-derived ingredients. The product range is formulated with real flower and plant inclusions suspended. Moreover, the consumers are looking for shampoos infused with oils, included blended formulations and pure organics, thus, providing healthy fixes for dry and damaged hair.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

