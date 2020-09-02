The “Singapore Freight and Logistics Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Singapore Freight and Logistics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Singapore Freight and Logistics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Singapore Freight and Logistics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244560

Competitor Analysis:

Singapore Freight and Logistics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Singapore Freight and Logistics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Singapore Freight and Logistics market report provides an in-depth insight into Singapore Freight and Logistics industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of Singaporean freight and logistics industry, which includes an assessment of the economy, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview, is covered in the report.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244560

Key Market Trends:

World-class Logistics Infrastructure and Excellent Connectivity

Singapore has seamless transport connectivity. It has dense sea and road networks for multimodal transshipment, with a Seamless intermodal connectivity between one of the world’s busiest seaports and airports. The airport is less than an hour drive from PSA terminals, the world’s second-largest container port and busiest transshipment hub, with connectivity to over 600 ports. PSA has four container terminals, one multi-purpose terminal, and one vehicle transshipment terminal operational in the country. PSA also has a huge shipping line network of 200 shipping lines, connecting 123 countries with vessels, with a frequency of 60 per day.

Changi International Airport is one of the world’s busiest airports for international air cargo, handling over 1.97 million metric ton annually, with transshipment volume accounting for almost half of the throughput, hence regarded as global air cargo hub. Designed to move cargo, like clockwork round the clock, the cold chain facilities, warehouses, and offices at Changi Airfreight Centre (CAC), coupled with the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore (ALPS), are well equipped to cater to all operational needs. Airfreight operations at Changi Airport are centered at the Changi Airfreight Centre (CAC), a 24-hour Free Trade Zone, where transshipment cargo can be broken down and reconsolidated with minimal Customs formalities.

Insights on Maritime Transport and Role of Singapore as a Key Transshipment Hub

Port of Singapore is recognized as the busiest container transshipment hub in the world. The strategic geographical location of the country serves as a gateway to ASEAN countries and the rest of the world, and has a connection with more than 600 ports in over 120 countries. Owing to the excellent quality and services, world-class infrastructure, and consistent R&D activities, the maritime sector has gained traction over the past few years. Despite the decreased trend in the container volume of the major transshipment hubs, like Hong Kong, and fierce competition from neighboring ports in Malaysia, the container traffic at the Singapore ports reached 33.7 million TEUs in 2017, which represented an increase of 8.9%, as compared to 2016. Similarly, the total cargo throughput of the Singaporean ports had registered 627.69 million metric ton in 2017, an increase of 5.8%, as compared to 2016, in which bulk oil cargo recorded a growth of 5.3% in 2017.

Owing to the future growth in the container throughput, MPA, along with PSA Singapore, has been expanding the Pasir Panjang Terminal. It is expected that the port capacity will be increased by 50% upon the completion of the expansion process. Additionally, the ports will be able to handle the mega-container ships. To reduce the shipping costs and gain productivity, shipping companies are coming up with mega-alliances. The ports with the capability of handling the mega-alliances gain competitive advantage.

Reasons to Buy Singapore Freight and Logistics Market Report:

Analysis of Singapore Freight and Logistics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Singapore Freight and Logistics industry

Singapore Freight and Logistics market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Singapore Freight and Logistics market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3300 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244560

Singapore Freight and Logistics Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Singapore Freight and Logistics market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Singapore Freight and Logistics status worldwide?

What are the Singapore Freight and Logistics market challenges to market growth?

What are the Singapore Freight and Logistics market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Singapore Freight and Logistics?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Singapore Freight and Logistics Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.8 Technological Trends and Automation

4.9 Brief on Freight Rates

4.10 Insights on Bunkering Services

4.11 Review and Commentary on Singapore’s Relation with Other ASEAN Countries (Analyst’s View)

4.12 Spotlight- Role of Singapore as a Transshipment Hub

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Function

5.1.1 Freight Transport

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Shipping

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Rail

5.1.2 Freight Forwarding

5.1.3 Warehousing

5.1.4 Courier, Express, and Parcel

5.1.5 Value-added Services

5.1.6 Other Frieght Transport

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.2.2 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

5.2.3 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail)

5.2.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

5.2.7 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 United Parcel Service

6.2.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group

6.2.3 Singapore Post Limited

6.2.4 APL Logistics Ltd (Subsidiary of Kintetsu World Express Inc.)

6.2.5 ACW Logistics Pte. Ltd

6.2.6 Keppel Logistics Pte. Ltd

6.2.7 CWT Pte. Ltd

6.2.8 YCH Group Pte. Ltd

6.2.9 Yamato Transport

6.2.10 Deutsche Post DHL Group

6.2.11 Panalpina Group

6.2.12 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6.2.13 Nippon Express Co. Ltd

6.2.14 Expeditors International

6.2.15 Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd

6.2.16 FedEx Corporation

6.2.17 Deutsche Bahn AG

6.2.18 Agility Logistics

6.2.19 CEVA Logistics

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 APPENDIX

8.1 GDP Distribution, by Activity

8.2 Insights on Capital Flows

8.3 Economic Statistics – Transport and Storage Sector and Contribution to Economy

8.4 External Trade Statistics – Export and Import, by Product

8.5 Insights on Key Export Destinations

8.6 Insights on Key Import Origin Countries

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Anodic Electrocoating Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

Tetrakis(dimethylamido)titanium(TDMAT) Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

ABS Plastics for 3D Printing Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Railway Maintenance Vehicles Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Polymer Modified Asphalt Emulsions Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Corona Camera Market Size and Share by Growth, Industry Drivers and Restraints, Global Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact on Topmost Players | Forecast 2020-2026

Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Size Research Analysis 2020 Comprehensive Insights of Manufacturers, Global Opportunities, Business Updates by Share, Growth Factors till 2024

Carbon Steel Bladder Accumulator Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026