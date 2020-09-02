The “Sleep Apnea Devices Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Sleep Apnea Devices industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Sleep Apnea Devices market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Sleep Apnea Devices market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Sleep Apnea Devices market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Sleep Apnea Devices market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder, in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. There are three main types of sleep apnea, obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, and complex sleep apnea syndrome. The factors, such as increased incidences of sleep apnea, increasing awareness among the patient population in the developing countries, favorable government initiatives, and upcoming technological advancements, are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Actigraphy Devices is Expected to Grow with Highest CAGR in the Diagnostic Devices Category

Actigraphy devices (actometer or actimeter) utilize a portable device, which is usually worn on the wrist that records physical movement over an extended period. This technology is being increasingly adopted in clinical settings, as actigraphy has the advantage of providing objective information on the sleep habits in patients’ natural sleep environment.

Since actigraphy is less invasive and less expensive than the PSG devices, it is a promising device for assessing sleep apnea treatment effects. It also can be used for follow-up, once the treatment has begun or to evaluate changes in sleep, over the course of the treatment period. The rising demand for actigraphy devices in sleep apnea is due to its cost effectiveness, as it facilitates non-intrusive 24-hours monitoring at home for extended periods. The sleep-wake is relatively easy and it does not require any installation.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to continue its Dominance through the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for sleep apnea devices and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the high incidence of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and rising aging population in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region. According to the American Sleep Association, as of 2018, it was estimated that about 50-70 million adult population in the United States were found to have a sleep disorder, 48% were reported to be snoring, 37.9% were reported to be falling asleep during the day, unintentionally, and 4.7% were reported to be nodding off while driving. Insomnia is the most common specific sleep disorder, with short-term issues reported by about 30% of adults and chronic insomnia by 10%. Approximately 25 million adults in the United States have obstructive sleep apnea.

According to Sleep Zone, it was estimated that about 22 million Americans suffer from moderate to severe sleep apnea, out of which, approximately 3-7% of men and 2-5% of women were found to have had sleep apnea in 2018 in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Sleep Apnea

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Among the Patient Population in the Developing Countries

4.2.3 Favorable Government Initiatives

4.2.4 Upcoming Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Diagnostic Devices

5.1.1 Polysomnography Devices (PSG)

5.1.2 Pulse Oximeters

5.1.3 Actigraphy Devices

5.2 By Therapeutic Devices

5.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

5.2.1.1 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

5.2.1.2 Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices

5.2.2 Oxygen Devices

5.2.2.1 Oxygen Concentrators

5.2.2.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators

5.2.2.3 Liquid Portable Oxygen

5.2.3 Oral Appliances

5.2.4 Adaptive Servo Ventilation (ASV) Devices

5.2.5 Masks and Accessories

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 GCC

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.3 Invacare Corporation

6.1.4 Natus Medical Incorporated

6.1.5 Resmed

6.1.6 Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

6.1.7 Vyaire Medical Inc.

6.1.8 GE Healthcare

6.1.9 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.10 Teleflex Incorporated

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

