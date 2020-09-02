Global Smokeless Tobacco Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Global smokeless tobacco market is forecasted to reach USD XX million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The smokeless tobacco market majorly covers the products such as chewing tobacco, dipping tobacco, dissolvable tobacco, and snuff. By form, the market is segmented in to dry and moist. By route, the market is segmented in to oral and nasal. The study also offers market analysis at a global level.

Market By Top Companies:

Altria Group, Inc., British American Tobacco PLC, Imperial Brands PLC, Japan Tobacco, Inc., Swedish Match AB, Swisher International Group, Inc, Harald Halberg Holding A/S, DS Group.

Industry Research Coverage

Growing Demand of Flavored and Innovative Smokeless Tobacco Products

The prevalence of smokeless tobacco (ST) was low relative to smoking, the distribution of ST was highly skewed with consumption concentrated among certain segments of the population (rural residents, males, whites, low-educated individuals). But now it is being adapted by new demographics. The growth in ST sales is due to the flavored products: sales of flavored moist snuff products increased around 70% from last few years and contributed to _60% of the growth in the moist snuff category overall. Flavored smokeless tobacco products are particularly popular among youth. For instance, in US, the prevalence of flavored smokeless tobacco use among past 30-day smokeless tobacco users was 64.7% among high school students and 36.1% among middle school students in USA.

Increasing Consumption of Dry Smokeless Tobacco to Drive Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The growth of market in the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be driven by governments initiatives to reduce the cigarette consumption by increasing prices and imposing additional taxes on cigarette. For instance, impending tax increase in Japan and India affecting on traditional cigarettes sales which is creating big opportunity for the growth of smokeless tobacco products. In Asia-Pacific, India is one of the prominent destinations of the smokeless tobacco market. In India, smokeless tobacco in some forms are illegal but the consumption of smokeless tobacco in the rural area is high. China has been reported to be the highest producer of smokeless tobacco in the world and it will continue to dominate the market growth in the future.

Competitive Landscape

Finally, this Smokeless Tobacco report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Smokeless Tobacco product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

