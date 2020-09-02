The “SNP Genotyping Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of SNP Genotyping industry by types, applications, regions. It shows SNP Genotyping market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, SNP Genotyping market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Competitor Analysis:
SNP Genotyping market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.
Market Overview:
SNP Genotyping market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.
Scope of the Report:
Single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) refers to mutations found at a specific locus or single base pair mutation containing two alleles. SNPs aid in understanding the correlations between the genotype and behavior indicated by all living organisms. It involves the measurement of variations that commonly occur in individuals. Unlike conventional time-consuming, expensive, and labor-extensive detection technologies, SNP technology is highly efficient, relatively inexpensive, and automated.
Key Market Trends:
Pharmogenics Led the End-user Segment of the SNP Genotyping Market in 2018
Under end users, pharmacogenomics is the leading segment. The large share of pharmacogenomics is primarily due to the increasing pipeline for personalized medicine and novel drug delivery systems, which are extensively exploiting SNP in genetic materials for drug development applications.
North America had Largest Share in 2018 in the Global SNP Market, while Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-growing Region
North America is the dominating region in the SNP genotyping market, due to rising commercial research in personalized medicines and animal breeding, among others.
In addition, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, due to the rising demand for SNP genotyping in emerging economies like China and India, across different fields, which is largely propelling the market’s growth.
Reasons to Buy SNP Genotyping Market Report:
- Analysis of SNP Genotyping market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
- Historical data and forecast of SNP Genotyping industry
- SNP Genotyping market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates
- To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates
- Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position
- Includes SNP Genotyping market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.
SNP Genotyping Market Report Covers the Following Questions:
- What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?
- What is the and regional outlook for SNP Genotyping market?
- Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?
- What is the status of SNP Genotyping status worldwide?
- What are the SNP Genotyping market challenges to market growth?
- What are the types and applications of SNP Genotyping?
- What is the market share of each type and application?
Detailed TOC of SNP Genotyping Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Miniaturization of Equipment and Instruments
4.2.2 Increased Multiplexing Capacity Leading to Increased Application
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Standardisation in SNP Processes
4.3.2 Privacy Concerns Pose a Threat to Broad Technology Adoption
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 TaqMan SNP Genotyping
5.1.2 Massarray SNP Genotyping
5.1.3 SNP GeneChip Arrays
5.1.4 Other Technologies
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Pharmacogenomics
5.2.2 Diagnostic Field
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
6.1.2 Beckman Coulter Inc.
6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
6.1.4 Douglas Scientific LLC
6.1.5 Illumina Inc.
6.1.6 Life Technologies Corp.
6.1.7 Luminex Corp.
6.1.8 Promega Corporation
6.1.9 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
