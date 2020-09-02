Sodium Borohydride Market 2020 – Global Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2026 – Market Reports World

Global “Sodium Borohydride Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report Sodium Borohydride Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in Sodium Borohydride market.

The Global Sodium Borohydride market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Sodium Borohydride market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current Sodium Borohydride market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Vertellus

Kemira

Guobang Pharmaceutical

MC

Huachang

Nantong Hongzi

JSC Aviabor

About Sodium Borohydride Market:

Sodium Borohydride, also known as sodium tetrahydridoborate, is a white solid, usually encountered as a powder, widely used as a reducing agent in various industries like pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, metal recovery, textiles, organic chemical purification and others.The leading manufactures mainly are Vertellus, Kemira, Guobang Pharmaceutical, MC and Huachang. Vertellus is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 51% in 2016. The next is Kemira and Guobang Pharmaceutical.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sodium Borohydride MarketIn 2019, the global Sodium Borohydride market size was USD 536.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 881.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Sodium Borohydride Scope and Market SizeSodium Borohydride market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Borohydride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

This report focuses on the Sodium Borohydride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Sodium Borohydride Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Sodium Borohydride Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Powder Type

Solution Type

Granules Type

Pellets Type

Major Applications are as follows:

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Metal Reduction

Fuel Cell

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Sodium Borohydride in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Sodium Borohydride Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Sodium Borohydride? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Sodium Borohydride Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Sodium Borohydride Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Sodium Borohydride Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Sodium Borohydride Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Sodium Borohydride Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Sodium Borohydride Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Sodium Borohydride Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Sodium Borohydride Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Sodium Borohydride Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Sodium Borohydride Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sodium Borohydride Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Powder Type

1.2.3 Solution Type

1.2.4 Granules Type

1.2.5 Pellets Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pulp & Paper

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Metal Reduction

1.3.5 Fuel Cell

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Sodium Borohydride Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Sodium Borohydride Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Sodium Borohydride Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Sodium Borohydride by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Sodium Borohydride Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Sodium Borohydride Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sodium Borohydride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Sodium Borohydride Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Sodium Borohydride Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Sodium Borohydride Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Sodium Borohydride Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Sodium Borohydride Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sodium Borohydride Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Vertellus

4.1.1 Vertellus Corporation Information

4.1.2 Vertellus Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Vertellus Sodium Borohydride Products Offered

4.1.4 Vertellus Sodium Borohydride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Vertellus Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Vertellus Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Vertellus Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Vertellus Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Vertellus Recent Development

4.2 Kemira

4.2.1 Kemira Corporation Information

4.2.2 Kemira Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Kemira Sodium Borohydride Products Offered

4.2.4 Kemira Sodium Borohydride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Kemira Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Kemira Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Kemira Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Kemira Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Kemira Recent Development

4.3 Guobang Pharmaceutical

4.3.1 Guobang Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

4.3.2 Guobang Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Guobang Pharmaceutical Sodium Borohydride Products Offered

4.3.4 Guobang Pharmaceutical Sodium Borohydride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Guobang Pharmaceutical Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Guobang Pharmaceutical Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Guobang Pharmaceutical Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Guobang Pharmaceutical Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Guobang Pharmaceutical Recent Development

4.4 MC

4.4.1 MC Corporation Information

4.4.2 MC Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 MC Sodium Borohydride Products Offered

4.4.4 MC Sodium Borohydride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 MC Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Product

4.4.6 MC Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Application

4.4.7 MC Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 MC Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 MC Recent Development

4.5 Huachang

4.5.1 Huachang Corporation Information

4.5.2 Huachang Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Huachang Sodium Borohydride Products Offered

4.5.4 Huachang Sodium Borohydride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Huachang Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Huachang Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Huachang Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Huachang Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Huachang Recent Development

4.6 Nantong Hongzi

4.6.1 Nantong Hongzi Corporation Information

4.6.2 Nantong Hongzi Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Nantong Hongzi Sodium Borohydride Products Offered

4.6.4 Nantong Hongzi Sodium Borohydride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Nantong Hongzi Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Nantong Hongzi Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Nantong Hongzi Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Nantong Hongzi Recent Development

4.7 JSC Aviabor

4.7.1 JSC Aviabor Corporation Information

4.7.2 JSC Aviabor Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 JSC Aviabor Sodium Borohydride Products Offered

4.7.4 JSC Aviabor Sodium Borohydride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 JSC Aviabor Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Product

4.7.6 JSC Aviabor Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Application

4.7.7 JSC Aviabor Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 JSC Aviabor Recent Development

…

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Sodium Borohydride Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Sodium Borohydride Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sodium Borohydride Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Sodium Borohydride Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Sodium Borohydride Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Sodium Borohydride Sales by Type

7.4 North America Sodium Borohydride Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Sodium Borohydride Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Sodium Borohydride Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sodium Borohydride Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Sodium Borohydride Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Sodium Borohydride Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Sodium Borohydride Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Sodium Borohydride Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Sodium Borohydride Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Sodium Borohydride Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Sodium Borohydride Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sodium Borohydride Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Sodium Borohydride Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Sodium Borohydride Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Sodium Borohydride Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Sodium Borohydride Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Borohydride Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Borohydride Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Borohydride Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Borohydride Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Sodium Borohydride Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Sodium Borohydride Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Sodium Borohydride Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sodium Borohydride Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Sodium Borohydride Clients Analysis

12.4 Sodium Borohydride Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Sodium Borohydride Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Sodium Borohydride Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Sodium Borohydride Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Sodium Borohydride Market Drivers

13.2 Sodium Borohydride Market Opportunities

13.3 Sodium Borohydride Market Challenges

13.4 Sodium Borohydride Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

