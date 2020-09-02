The “Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market report provides an in-depth insight into Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The report includes a complete study of SGLT2 inhibitors, which include Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, and Suglat. The study is further divided into regional- and country-wise analyses, which cover all the drugs in the SGLT2 class.

Key Market Trends: – Jardiance is Leading the SGLT2 Market.

Jardiance, which was released globally in 2014, is a once-daily oral medication that is used to control blood glucose levels in people with type-2 diabetes.

Jardince is gaining sales when compared to Invokana, with patients preferring this drug, as it has a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases when compared to other SGLT2 drugs, by helping the kidneys remove glucose from the bloodstream.

Jardiance accounted for 41.5% of the sales in the global SGLT2 class of drugs in 2017. The market for Jardince was worth USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.78%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

65% of the Market Share is Occupied by North America.

The growing global type-2 diabetes population promotes the growth of SGLT2 drugs. North America accounts for the highest type- 2 diabetic population. Prices are comparatively high in this region.

The North America SGLT2 market accounts for USD 3,471.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.5% by 2024.

In the United States, there are close to 900 lawsuits currently pending, regarding Invokana. Jardiance holds 50% of the market share in the US SGLT2 market.

