Solid Electrolyte Market Global Research Report 2020 | NEI Corporation, Ohara Inc, Empower Materials, Ampcera Corp, Iconic Material Inc

Solid Electrolyte – A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 – 2025

The solid electrolyte market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increasing demand for an energy storage system with high energy density and longer cycle life is likely to drive the market. Increasing uses of electronic devices and electric vehicles are expected to increase the uses of solid-state batteries and solid electrolytes in the upcoming years. However, the high cost of a solid-state battery is likely to hinder the solid electrolyte market during the forecast period.

– With significant uses of thin-film batteries in electronic devices such as pacemakers, and radio-frequency identification (RFID), it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

– Electric vehicles (EV) are expected to account for nearly 10-12% of the total vehicle sales by 2030. Multiple factors such as government regulations in various regions of the world and technology developments in batteries are likely to boost the EV market. Moreover, as per the industry experts, existing lithium-ion battery technology used in electric vehicles is expected to maintain a high price in the upcoming years. Additionally, drawbacks such as lower energy density and limited safety features of a lithium-ion battery are likely to create an opportunity for the markets like solid-state battery and solid electrolyte in the near future.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, with most of the solid electrolyte demand coming from countries like China and India.

Key Market Trends

Thin-Film Battery to Witness a Significant Growth

– Thin-film batteries are one of All-Solid-State Battery (ASSB) that utilize ceramic solid electrolytes such as Lithium phosphorous oxy-nitride (LiPON) to transfer the ions in between cathode and anode.

– Cathode materials are often made of lithium-oxide such as LiCoO2, LiMn2O4, and LiFePO4, while anode materials are typically made of graphite, Li metal, or other metallic materials.

– The majority of thin-film battery applications are directed towards improving current consumer and medical products. Thin-film batteries are used in thinner electronic devices, as the thickness of the battery is much less than that of conventional Li-ion batteries.

– With the increasing use of RFID tags in shipping and inventory control and a cardiac pacemaker to treat irregular heart rhythm of patients, it is likely to have a high use of solid-state battery and solid electrolyte during the upcoming years.

– During 2018, North America exported nearly USD 638.2 billion products (consumer goods, fuels, capital goods, etc), while it imported nearly USD 565 billion. With increasing population demand for products such as consumer goods are like to increase all over the globe, which is likely to expand the RFID market, and thus the solid battery market and solid electrolyte market during the upcoming years.

