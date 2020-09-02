Spain Food Flavor and Enhancer Market 2020 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook – Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Spain Food Flavor and Enhancer Market- Growth, Trends, Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Spain Food Flavor and Enhancer Market- Growth, Trends, Forecast (2020 – 2025) Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Spain global food flavor and enhancer market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– Consumers are actively seeking for functional, and flavored, food and beverages, and are particularly focused on natural flavors, such as botanical extracts and other flavors. For example, natural berry flavor is widely used in jams, cakes, preserves, and pies. The natural berry flavor is gaining high demand in the industry, owing to its high antioxidant properties. This is one of the major factors driving the food flavors and enhancers market in the country.

– There is a rising demand for natural food flavors and consumers are seen avoiding artificial colors and flavors owing to the increasing health problems due to the consumption of synthetic/artificial flavors, which has resulted in an increased demand for natural food flavors. The use of natural flavors, such as citrus peels and juices, essences of fruits, spice vanilla sugar, coffee flavorings, etc., in various applications, such as beverages and processed foods, is driving the market.

Competitive Landscape

The food flavor and enhancer market is moderately competitive, with continuous growth, going on, in terms of flavors and new ingredients sourcing methodology. Some of the prominent players in the market studied are Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Flavorchem Corporation, and ADM.

Companies are coming up with new innovative flavors, preferably, clean-label ingredients, which are naturally derived. Moreover, the manufacturers are even expanding their presence and procurement procedures.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand For Organic Food Products

The movement towards healthier, more sustainable, and eco-conscious lifestyles in Spain, as around the world, has influenced personal attitudes and ultimately, impacted everyday spending habits. This has significantly influenced the demand for natural food flavors and enhancers in the country. One of the biggest flavor trends ruling the food and beverage industry in-country is floral flavor. These botanical flavors are paired with fruit flavors to create innovative, complex tastes and new dimensions in the food and beverage industry. Over the past few years, floral flavors have grown from a niche category to a much larger one. For example, from bakeries to restaurants to grocery stores floral flavors, can be found in all kinds of dishes, desserts, beverages, and products. Whole Foods feature snacks and desserts, including blackberry-rose lemonade, dark chocolate-covered violet marshmallows, lemon-lavender, and orange blossom cookies, and others.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

