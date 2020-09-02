Specialty Fruit Coatings Market Size, Share, Trends, Demands, Growth and Forecast till 2026

The global Specialty Fruit Coatings Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Specialty Fruit Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Lipids [Waxes, Acylglycerol, Fatty Acids] Hydrocolloids [Protein, Polysaccharides] Composites) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Additionally, the report provides:

Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;

Detailed assessment of the market segments;

360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;

Projections of future prospects of the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population – According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Specialty Fruit Coatings Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps – Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Specialty Fruit Coatings Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies – The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Specialty Fruit Coatings Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Type

Lipids Waxes Acylglycerol Fatty Acids

Hydrocolloids Protein Polysaccharides

Composites

By Geography

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Specialty Fruit Coatings Market report include

Cargill, Incorporated,

Devro Plc.,

Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc,

Koninklijke DSM N.V,

Tate & Lyle PLC,

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,

Ingredion Inc.,

Kerry Group PLC,

Pace International,

UPL Limited, and Others.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Specialty Fruit Coatings Market share during the forecast period

