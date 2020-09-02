The “Spinal Surgery Devices Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Spinal Surgery Devices industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Spinal Surgery Devices market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Spinal Surgery Devices market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999525

Competitor Analysis:

Spinal Surgery Devices market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Spinal Surgery Devices market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Spinal Surgery Devices market report provides an in-depth insight into Spinal Surgery Devices industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , the spinal surgery devices market is a significant, money-spinning sub-segment of the orthopaedic industry. Spine surgery has traditionally been an ‘open surgery’, wherein, a long incision allows the surgeon to access the spine anatomy.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999525

Key Market Trends:

Spinal Fusion is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Device Type Segment

In the device type segment of the spinal surgery devices market, spinal fusion is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.05%, during the forecast period.

The spinal fusion device type is sub-segmented into instrumented and non-instrumented spinal fusion, cervical fusion, interbody fusion, and lumbar fusion. Many products in the market provide conventional, yet effective treatments to patients suffering from lumbar spinal stenosis, along with alternative advanced treatments for decompression spine surgery. The major market players manufacture both anterior and posterior dynamic stabilization devices for the lumbar spine. Moreover, many clinical trials are in the process for further development. This factor is likely to offer various benefits to the market studied. A major share of the market studied is occupied by posterior screw fusion systems, due to their increased usage. The share of the same is expected to increase over the forecast period, registering a healthy CAGR.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same during the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for spinal surgery devices and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the market. According to a survey conducted in the United States, by the National Centre for Health Statistics, more than 65 million Americans suffer from lower back problems, every year. Moreover, in terms of surgery type, spinal fusion has a higher risk of infection and readmission to the hospital, and there is no evidence that it provides greater benefit to patients. However, its use increased by 67% among Medicare patients and is now more common than spinal decompression.

The US segment of the market studied is expected to grow, due to a general shift in the trend toward more minimally invasive surgeries in the spinal implant market, over the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Spinal Surgery Devices Market Report:

Analysis of Spinal Surgery Devices market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Spinal Surgery Devices industry

Spinal Surgery Devices market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Spinal Surgery Devices market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999525

Spinal Surgery Devices Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Spinal Surgery Devices market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Spinal Surgery Devices status worldwide?

What are the Spinal Surgery Devices market challenges to market growth?

What are the Spinal Surgery Devices market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Spinal Surgery Devices?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Spinal Surgery Devices Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption Rate of Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Technological Advances in Spinal Surgery

4.2.3 Increasing Incidences of Obesity and Degenerative Spinal Conditions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Process For New Product Approval

4.3.2 Expensive Treatment Procedures

4.3.3 Stringent Reimbursement Concerns

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Spinal Decompression

5.1.1.1 Corpectomy

5.1.1.2 Discectomy

5.1.1.3 Facetectomy

5.1.1.4 Foraminotomy

5.1.1.5 Laminotomy

5.1.2 Spinal Fusion

5.1.2.1 Instrumented And Non-Instrumented Spinal Fusion

5.1.2.2 Cervical Fusion

5.1.2.3 Interbody Fusion

5.1.2.4 Lumbar Fusion

5.1.3 Fracture Repair Devices

5.1.4 Arthroplasty Devices

5.1.5 Non-fusion Devices

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic PLC

6.1.2 Styker Corporation

6.1.3 Depuy Synthes Spine Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

6.1.4 Globus Medical Inc.

6.1.5 Alphatec Spine Inc.

6.1.6 Seaspine

6.1.7 Zimmer Holdings Inc.

6.1.8 SpineGuard SA

6.1.9 K2M Group Holdings Inc.

6.1.10 Nuvasive Inc.

6.1.11 Joimax GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Hydraulic Power Motor Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Supervisory Circuits Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Aluminum Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Refrigerated Pickup Stations Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Wind Turbine Blade Market Size and Share by Growth, Industry Drivers and Restraints, Global Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact on Topmost Players | Forecast 2020-2026

Household Cleaning Products Market Share, Size 2020 Growing Rapidly with Industry Key Players, Business Prospect, Supply and Demand Status, Emerging Trends Till 2024

Antistripping Agent Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026