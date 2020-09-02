Sports Equipment and Apparel Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Global “Sports Equipment and Apparel Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report Sports Equipment and Apparel Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in Sports Equipment and Apparel market.

The Global Sports Equipment and Apparel market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Sports Equipment and Apparel market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current Sports Equipment and Apparel market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Decathlon S.A. (France)

Nike (US)

Adidas AG (Germany)

Puma SE (Germany)

Under Armour Inc. (US)

Amer Sports Corporation (Finland)

ASICS Corporation (Japan)

Sports Direct International Plc. (UK)

V.F. Corporation New Balance (US)

About Sports Equipment and Apparel Market:

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sports Equipment and Apparel MarketThe global Sports Equipment and Apparel market size is projected to reach USD 374530 million by 2026, from USD 352890 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Scope and Market SizeSports Equipment and Apparel market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Equipment and Apparel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

This report focuses on the Sports Equipment and Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Sports Equipment and Apparel Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Bike

Outdoor

Tennis

Other Racket Sports

Running

Fitness

Football/Soccer

Other Team Sports

Winter Sports

Others

Major Applications are as follows:

Online

Offline

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Sports Equipment and Apparel in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Sports Equipment and Apparel? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Sports Equipment and Apparel Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Sports Equipment and Apparel Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Sports Equipment and Apparel Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Sports Equipment and Apparel Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Sports Equipment and Apparel Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Sports Equipment and Apparel Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Sports Equipment and Apparel Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Sports Equipment and Apparel Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Equipment and Apparel Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Sports Equipment and Apparel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bike

1.4.3 Outdoor

1.4.4 Tennis

1.4.5 Other Racket Sports

1.4.6 Running

1.4.7 Fitness

1.4.8 Football/Soccer

1.4.9 Other Team Sports

1.4.10 Winter Sports

1.4.11 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Online

1.5.3 Offline

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Sports Equipment and Apparel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Sports Equipment and Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sports Equipment and Apparel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sports Equipment and Apparel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports Equipment and Apparel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Sports Equipment and Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Sports Equipment and Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Sports Equipment and Apparel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Sports Equipment and Apparel by Country

6.1.1 North America Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sports Equipment and Apparel by Country

7.1.1 Europe Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sports Equipment and Apparel by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Equipment and Apparel by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Decathlon S.A. (France)

11.1.1 Decathlon S.A. (France) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Decathlon S.A. (France) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Decathlon S.A. (France) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Decathlon S.A. (France) Sports Equipment and Apparel Products Offered

11.1.5 Decathlon S.A. (France) Related Developments

11.2 Nike (US)

11.2.1 Nike (US) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nike (US) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Nike (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Nike (US) Sports Equipment and Apparel Products Offered

11.2.5 Nike (US) Related Developments

11.3 Adidas AG (Germany)

11.3.1 Adidas AG (Germany) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Adidas AG (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Adidas AG (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Adidas AG (Germany) Sports Equipment and Apparel Products Offered

11.3.5 Adidas AG (Germany) Related Developments

11.4 Puma SE (Germany)

11.4.1 Puma SE (Germany) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Puma SE (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Puma SE (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Puma SE (Germany) Sports Equipment and Apparel Products Offered

11.4.5 Puma SE (Germany) Related Developments

11.5 Under Armour Inc. (US)

11.5.1 Under Armour Inc. (US) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Under Armour Inc. (US) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Under Armour Inc. (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Under Armour Inc. (US) Sports Equipment and Apparel Products Offered

11.5.5 Under Armour Inc. (US) Related Developments

11.6 Amer Sports Corporation (Finland)

11.6.1 Amer Sports Corporation (Finland) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Amer Sports Corporation (Finland) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Amer Sports Corporation (Finland) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Amer Sports Corporation (Finland) Sports Equipment and Apparel Products Offered

11.6.5 Amer Sports Corporation (Finland) Related Developments

11.7 ASICS Corporation (Japan)

11.7.1 ASICS Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

11.7.2 ASICS Corporation (Japan) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 ASICS Corporation (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 ASICS Corporation (Japan) Sports Equipment and Apparel Products Offered

11.7.5 ASICS Corporation (Japan) Related Developments

11.8 Sports Direct International Plc. (UK)

11.8.1 Sports Direct International Plc. (UK) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sports Direct International Plc. (UK) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sports Direct International Plc. (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sports Direct International Plc. (UK) Sports Equipment and Apparel Products Offered

11.8.5 Sports Direct International Plc. (UK) Related Developments

11.9 V.F. Corporation New Balance (US)

11.9.1 V.F. Corporation New Balance (US) Corporation Information

11.9.2 V.F. Corporation New Balance (US) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 V.F. Corporation New Balance (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 V.F. Corporation New Balance (US) Sports Equipment and Apparel Products Offered

11.9.5 V.F. Corporation New Balance (US) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Sports Equipment and Apparel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Sports Equipment and Apparel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sports Equipment and Apparel Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Sports Equipment and Apparel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

