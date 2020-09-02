Stem Cell Market 2020 Clinical Analysis– Thermo Fisher Scientific (Qiagen NV), Sigma Aldrich (A Subsidiary of Merck KGaA), Becton

Stem Cell Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Stem Cell Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The stem cell market is experiencing growth, owing to the increasing number of clinical trials around the world. North America, especially the United States, dominated the number of trials undergoing stem cell therapies. However, Asia-Pacific is growing at the highest growth rate. Stem cells are majorly used in regenerative medicine, especially in the field of dermatology. However, oncology is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, due to a large number of pipeline products present for the treatment of tumors or cancers. With the increase in the number of regenerative medicine centers, the stem cell market is also expected to increase in the future.

Stem cell banking is gaining importance with the support of government initiatives. The number of stem cell banks is increasing in developing countries, which is aiding the growth of the market. Also, increasing awareness about stem cell storage among the people has positively affected the market. Currently, the market is not well established in many therapeutic areas and has shown nascent success in history. However, it holds great potential in both the diagnosis and therapeutic fields.

Competitive Landscape

The stem cell market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. The presence of major market players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (Qiagen NV), Sigma Aldrich (A Subsidiary of Merck KGaA), Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Stem Cell Technologies, is in turn, increasing the overall competitive rivalry in the market. The product advancements and improvement in stem cell technology by the major players are increasing the competitive rivalry.

Key Market Trends:

Oncology Disorders Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Cancer has a major impact on the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2018 data on cancer, the global cancer burden is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Moreover, Cancer Research UK suggests that the population suffering from cancer is expected to increase in the future. As per the report, if recent trends in the incidence of major cancers and population growth are consistent, it is predicted there will be 27.5 million new cancer cases worldwide each year by 2040.

Stem cell transplants are procedures that restore blood-forming stem cells in people who have had theirs destroyed by the very high doses of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Embryonic stem cells (ESC) are the major source of stem cells for therapeutic purposes, due to their higher totipotency and indefinite lifespan, as compared to adult stem cells with lower totipotency and restricted lifespan. These advantages along with the increasing incidence of cancer is expected to help the growth of stem cell market

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025

