Styrene Monomer(SM) Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

About Styrene Monomer(SM):

Styrene Monomer(SM), also known as ethenylbenzene, vinylbenzene and phenylethene, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5CH=CH2. This derivative of benzene is a colorless oily liquid that evaporates easily and has a sweet smell, although high concentrations confer a less pleasant odor. Styrene Monomer(SM) is the precursor to polyStyrene Monomer(SM) and several copolymers.Styrene Monomer(SM) is an important organic synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR.

Styrolution

Lyondell Basell

Total

FCFC

SADAF

Shell

Americas Styrenics

Trinseo

Jubail Chevron

Asahi Kasei

LG Chemical

Pars Petrochemical

ENI

Lotte Chemical

Idemitsu

NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL

Westlake Chemical

Denka

Sinopec

CNPC

CSPC

Tianjin Dagu Chemical

Shuangliang Leasty Chemical

New Solar

Huajin Chemical

Donghao Chemical

Yuhuang Chemical Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Types:

Ethylbenzene dehydrogenation method

Ethylbenzene oxidation method Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Applications:

PS

ABS/SAN

UPR

PS

ABS/SAN

UPR

SBR

This report focuses on the Styrene Monomer(SM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First, Styrene Monomer(SM) is an organic important synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR. With the development of economy, Styrene Monomer(SM) has huge market potential in the future.

Second, ethylbenzene is the main raw material for the production of Styrene Monomer(SM). Most Styrene Monomer(SM) manufacturers obtain raw material by themselves and some companies need to buy from large refinery companies. With the development of Styrene Monomer(SM), raw materialsâ€™ manufacturers are also benefited from the Styrene Monomer(SM) industry in some extent.

Third, the manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Japan, Middle East, Korea and Taiwan. Sinopec is the largest manufacturer in the global, which production has reached 2002 MT in 2014.The Styrene Monomer(SM) industry develops fast in China, the average speed reaches 5.66% in 2014.