Styrene Monomer(SM) Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Styrene Monomer(SM)

Global “Styrene Monomer(SM) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Styrene Monomer(SM) in these regions. This report also studies the global Styrene Monomer(SM) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Styrene Monomer(SM):

  • Styrene Monomer(SM), also known as ethenylbenzene, vinylbenzene and phenylethene, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5CH=CH2. This derivative of benzene is a colorless oily liquid that evaporates easily and has a sweet smell, although high concentrations confer a less pleasant odor. Styrene Monomer(SM) is the precursor to polyStyrene Monomer(SM) and several copolymers.Styrene Monomer(SM) is an important organic synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR.

    Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Manufactures:

  • Styrolution
  • Lyondell Basell
  • Total
  • FCFC
  • SADAF
  • Shell
  • Americas Styrenics
  • Trinseo
  • Jubail Chevron
  • Asahi Kasei
  • LG Chemical
  • Pars Petrochemical
  • ENI
  • Lotte Chemical
  • Idemitsu
  • NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL
  • Westlake Chemical
  • Denka
  • Sinopec
  • CNPC
  • CSPC
  • Tianjin Dagu Chemical
  • Shuangliang Leasty Chemical
  • New Solar
  • Huajin Chemical
  • Donghao Chemical
  • Yuhuang Chemical

    Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Types:

  • Ethylbenzene dehydrogenation method
  • Ethylbenzene oxidation method

    Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Applications:

  • PS
  • ABS/SAN
  • UPR
  • SBR

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Styrene Monomer(SM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • First, Styrene Monomer(SM) is an organic important synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR. With the development of economy, Styrene Monomer(SM) has huge market potential in the future.
  • Second, ethylbenzene is the main raw material for the production of Styrene Monomer(SM). Most Styrene Monomer(SM) manufacturers obtain raw material by themselves and some companies need to buy from large refinery companies. With the development of Styrene Monomer(SM), raw materialsâ€™ manufacturers are also benefited from the Styrene Monomer(SM) industry in some extent.
  • Third, the manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Japan, Middle East, Korea and Taiwan. Sinopec is the largest manufacturer in the global, which production has reached 2002 MT in 2014.The Styrene Monomer(SM) industry develops fast in China, the average speed reaches 5.66% in 2014.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Styrene Monomer(SM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Styrene Monomer(SM), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Styrene Monomer(SM) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Styrene Monomer(SM) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Styrene Monomer(SM) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Styrene Monomer(SM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Styrene Monomer(SM) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Styrene Monomer(SM) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Styrene Monomer(SM) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Styrene Monomer(SM) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Styrene Monomer(SM) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

