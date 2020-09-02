Substance Abuse Treatment Market 2020 Clinical Survey Report to 2025

Substance Abuse Treatment Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Substance Abuse Treatment Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

There are certain factors that are driving the market growth includes rising drug awareness campaigns and prevention programs, a high number of addicted population, and technological advancement in the diagnostics industry.

The rise in the drug awareness campaigns and associated prevention programs is one of the primary factors linked to the growth of the market studied. It includes rising patient awareness, higher treatment-seeking rate with increased government intervention, and encouragement to curb substance abuse in several countries. Medications that help avoid relapse and control drug cravings also propel the market studied.

Additionally, an increasing number of treatment centers that have collaborations with private recovery facilities are entering the market, thus helping in the expansion of treatment access to a higher number of people in society. Furthermore, other factors, such as a high number of addicted population and technological advancement in the diagnostics industry, are transforming and driving this market.

However, the discontinuation of behavioral therapies often leads to a relapse of addiction, which is a crucial factor hindering the growth of the market. Many patients opt for outpatient care for the treatment of drug dependence. In addition, the high reluctance of individuals for accessing treatment modalities and poor treatment compliance in some countries hinder the growth of the market studied.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the substance abuse treatment products are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.

Key Market Trends:

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction Treatment is Expected to Dominate the Market

Tobacco and its usage through consumption and smoking are harmful, as it kills half of its users globally, as stated by the World Health Organization. The data from the WHO also states that tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year. More than 7 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke. Moreover, the usage of tobacco is more in developing and underdeveloped countries. Hence as these economies as not as strong as developed economies, the burden of treating such population is more on these economies.

The utilization of electric cigarette is also contributing to the high usage of tobacco across the developing and developed nations. Despite the understanding of the general population that E-Cigarette is less harmful, studies have indicated that the E-cigarette consumption leads to several serious health issues associated with tobacco. Hence, all these factors are expected to help this market grow.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

