The Global Sun Care Products Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Sun Care Products Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Global sun care products market is forecasted to reach 10.4 billion USD by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.15% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

– The sun care products market is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment, within the personal care industry, driven by the rise in consumer awareness related to skin cancer and aging associated with exposure to UV rays.

– The demand for self tanning products is expected to surge in the foreseeable future, and the majority of the demand is likely to be concentrated across North America and Europe.

– The boom in natural and organic personal care products is predicted to contribute to the growth of the market.

The prominent players in the global Sun Care Products market are:

Johnson and Johnson, Shiseido Company, Limited, Beiersdorf AG, L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Estee Lauder, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Growing Popularity of Outdoor Recreational Activities

The past few years have seen an increase in the participation of sports, especially in outdoor games. A recent trend growing across Europe is the immense response toward outbound tourism. The emerging trend for beach volleyball has also helped in the growth of the market. In the total beach volleyball participation, 57% were males, and 27% of them were falling between the age group of 25-34. It is estimated that Americans spend more than 600 billion USD each year in outdoor recreational activities. Consumers from the Western countries prefer using sun care products during their outdoor activities, especially in beaches. Hence, the higher participation rate in outdoor recreational activities has contributed to the rise in the sales of sun care products.

Competitive Landscape

The sun care products market is a highly competitive market, with the presence of various international players. The major players of the market are having their wide distribution network across the world. Players are also focusing on expanding the product portfolio by understanding the various requirements of the segment. L’Oral International, Groupe Clarins, Unilever PLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd, and Johnson & Johnson are the major players of the market.

