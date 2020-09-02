The “Tangential Flow Filtration Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Tangential Flow Filtration industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Tangential Flow Filtration market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Tangential Flow Filtration market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

The global tangential flow filtration market involves various products that help in the efficient and rapid purification and separation of biomolecules and can be applied to a vast range of biological fields, such as biochemistry, protein chemistry, microbiology, immunology, and microbiology.

Single-use TFF Systems Segment Captures the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance over the Forecast Period

The rise in the adoption of single-use technologies can be attributed to the benefits associated with them, such as reduced cross-contamination, increased flexibility, and decreased process time. This, in turn, increases the adoption of single-use TFF systems across the world. These fully automated single-use systems have various benefits, such as reduced validation, lower capital costs, and decreased cleaning requirements. In addition, with increasing technological advancements in single-use TFF, the biologics manufacturing landscape is expected to reshape itself, to facilitate the industry to adopt simpler, disposable, single-use systems.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the global tangential flow filtration market, with the United States being the major contributor to the market. The presence of major market players and huge pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, coupled with the increasing investments in the country for the adoption of advanced technologies, are expected to boost the regional growth of the market over the forecast period. The investments in R&D of various simpler technologies for biopharmaceutical industries are also expected to propel the market growth in the region.

Detailed TOC of Tangential Flow Filtration Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Funding by Pharmaceutical Companies

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Single-use Technologies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Adoption of Substitute Technologies

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Single-use Tangential Flow Filteration Systems

5.1.2 Reusable Tangential Flow Filteration Systems

5.1.3 Membrane Filters

5.1.4 Filteration Accessories

5.2 Membrane Material

5.2.1 Polyethersulfone

5.2.2 Regenerated Cellulose

5.2.3 Other Membrane Materials

5.3 Technology

5.3.1 Ultrafilteration

5.3.2 Microfilteration

5.3.3 Reverse Osmosis

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Danaher Corporation

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Merck

6.1.4 Novasep

6.1.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation

6.1.6 Sartorious

6.1.7 Spectrum Inc.

6.1.8 TangenX Technology Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

