The "Teeth Whitening Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Teeth Whitening industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Teeth Whitening market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Teeth Whitening market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Teeth Whitening market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Teeth Whitening market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , teeth whitening is the procedure of bleaching teeth to make them whiter and more presentable. The demand for teeth whitening, in societies around the world, has been gaining popularity in the recent years. Teeth whitening products are simple, non-invasive treatments that effectively change the color of tooth enamel. It has become virtually hassle-free for anyone looking to whiten their teeth, with a variety of products that are presently available in the market. The market is segmented by product, distribution channel, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

The Whitening Toothpaste Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Toothpaste contains coarse abrasives, which function by abrading the stains on the surface of the tooth, giving a whitening effect. The effects of the long-term use of this kind of toothpaste are still unclear. A study from Roy Morgan revealed that, in 2014, 93% of Australian grocery-buyers bought whitening toothpaste in an average six-month period, with Colgate being the most popular brand by far. The whitening toothpaste is in huge demand, due to its quick result and affordable price. Rise in population is also helping in contributing toward the growth in the market. Improvements in product efficacy achieved through advancements in technology are enabling premium brands to effectively compete, by offering superior product features and therapeutic benefits.

In 2016, Colgate launched a specialized whitening toothpaste, which claimed that, if used regularly for a week, it can make teeth a shade whiter. Globally, teeth whitening is the largest toothpaste category, with Unilever and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare investing significantly in it.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the teeth whitening market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States is anticipated to dominate the teeth whitening market, owing to the growing inclination toward cosmetic dentistry. High adoption of these products is likely to increase in the coming years, since the estimation of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry revealed that around 99% of people think that their smile is their most important social asset. Furthermore, according to the estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, in the United States, 84.6% of the children aged 2-17 years had a dental visit. With increasing geriatric population and unhealthy food habits, accompanied by liquor, soda, tobacco, junk food, caffeine consumption, the discoloration of tooth occurs, which may impact the market growth in the United States.

Reasons to Buy Teeth Whitening Market Report:

Analysis of Teeth Whitening market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Teeth Whitening industry

Teeth Whitening market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Teeth Whitening market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Teeth Whitening Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Teeth Whitening market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Teeth Whitening status worldwide?

What are the Teeth Whitening market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Teeth Whitening?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Teeth Whitening Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Awareness about Oral Hygiene

4.2.2 Easy Availability of Teeth Whitening OTC Products

4.2.3 Stigma Associated with Discoloration of Teeth

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness among Rural Population

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Whitening Toothpaste

5.1.2 Whitening Gels and Strips

5.1.3 White Light Teeth Whitening Device

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline sales

5.2.2 Online sales

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Brodie & Stone

6.1.2 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

6.1.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.1.4 Dr. Fresh LLC

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 GLO Science

6.1.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.1.8 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.9 Unilever

6.1.10 Procter & Gamble

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

