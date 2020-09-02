The US Freelancer Market studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the The US Freelancer Market: Fiverr International Ltd., Upwork Inc., Freelancer Limited and Toptal LLC

Freelancer, freelance worker and gig worker are terminologies are used frequently for a person who is self-employed. It is in no way necessary for freelancers to be committed to a particular employer for a long-term. Freelancing platforms are used by businesses and independent professionals to connect and collaborate with clients are located in remote locations. Many a times, freelance workers are represented by a company or a temporary agency that resells freelance labor to clients. Others work independently or use professional associations or websites in order to get work. The gig economy/ freelancer market can be split according to the type of services a freelancer provides. The four types of services are asset sharing services, transportation services, professional services and handmade goods, households and miscellaneous services (HGHM). Web, mobile, software development, design, writing, translation, market research, consulting, admin support are few examples of services out of many that are offered through freelancing.

The US freelancer market is expected to showcase a growing trend over the years (2019-2023). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as desire of working professionals to have control over flexibility and independence, upsurge in cost of living in the US forcing people to look for additional income sources, benefits to employers and widening educational gap contributing to hiring of freelancers in larger numbers. The freelancer market is also confronted by challenges such as unpredictability in generation of income, deadline pressures and cost of training.

