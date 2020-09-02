The US Home Furnishing Market studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the The US Home Furnishing Market: Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., Target Corporation, and Wayfair Inc.

The home furnishing industry incorporates manufacturers of furniture, upholstery, carpets, divider covers, and bedding, as well as delicate domestic decorations, such as covers and other bed-related things, materials, tablecloths, and candles. Home Furnishings trends tend to be highly cyclical, rising and falling with decade-low unemployment, rising wages, robust consumer confidence, and other economic indicators. The furniture market rules the industry. Furniture producers see their businesses move together with intrigued rates and the housing market.

The US home furnishing market can be segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market can be sub segmented into home furniture, home textiles and floor coverings. On the basis of distribution channels, the market can be bifurcated into offline (brick and mortar stores) and online. The US home furnishing market has shown rising trends over the past few years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecasted period (2019-2023). The US home furnishing market is primarily driven by growing e-commerce and m-commerce penetration, rising personal disposable income, growing urbanization population, recovering home furnishing share of wallet, growing consumer interest towards home dcor etc.

