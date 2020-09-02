The US Onychomycosis Market studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the The US Onychomycosis Market: Bausch Health Companies (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson

Onychomycosis is a condition of fungal nail infection. Onychomycosis begins in the nail bed and progresses to the nail plate, causing the nail to become discolored, deformed, and even separated from the nail bed. Onychomycosis has a significant chance of reoccurrence. Of all the nail abnormalities in the world, around 50% are the case of onychomycosis. In most of the cases it occurs in the toenails. Onychomycosis is not a life threatening disease but, may persist or worsen if not treated. Symptoms of onychomycosis are changes in appearance of the nail, interference with standing, walking, and exercising, pain, discomfort, etc. The causative pathogens of onychomycosis include dermatophytes (most common), Candida, and nondermatophytic molds.

There are five types of Onychomycosis: Distal Subungual Onychomycosis, White superficial onychomycosis, Proximal subungual onychomycosis, Endonyx onychomycosis and Candidal onychomycosis. Two types of treatments are available of onychomycosis: Oral Treatment and Topical Treatment. Oral treatment includes: Terbinafine, Itraconazole, etc. and topical treatment includes Kerydin, Jublia, etc. Nonpharmacologic approaches are also there, which includes the following: Laser treatment, Photodynamic therapy, etc.

