TMR Provides Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market: Overview

The tissue and hygiene paper packaging market may record transformational growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030, prominently due to the increase in the sales of toilet papers across numerous countries. Innovations and advances in manufacturing technology may serve as a great growth generator for the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market. Based on packaging types, the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market can be segmented into fold tissue packaging, kitchen roll packaging, and toilet roll packaging.

This report on the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market provides a thorough analysis of the current market situation. The report covers various parameters related to growth like competitive landscape, regional analysis, key players, and ongoing trends. The report also offers insights on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market. The segmental study enables an individual to deeply understand the different aspects of the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market systematically.

Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market: Competitive Aspects

The tissue and hygiene paper packaging market consists of numerous international and domestic players in the fray. They are involved in neck-to-neck competition with each other. The manufacturers of the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market are focusing on cutting-edge packaging designs to attract consumers. In addition, the manufacturers are also focusing greatly on research and development activities to explore new mechanisms that can provide both cost-effective and superior-quality packaging solutions.

Some well-established players in the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market are Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Polipaks SIA, Valley Tissue Packaging, Amerplast, Davpack, and TMC, Inc.

Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market: Recent Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak led to many countries implementing lockdowns. This aspect created panic among a considerable populace and they started hoarding essentials like toilet papers, kitchen rolls, and tissue papers. The growing demand for these products is directly proportional to the growth of the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market. Therefore, this aspect brought tremendous growth opportunities for the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market.

The rising awareness about environment conservation is leading many manufacturers of toilet papers, tissue papers, and kitchen rolls to move toward sustainable packaging options. Many manufacturers in the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market are changing their packaging strategies to be in tandem with the enduser’s requirements. Eco-friendly packaging is one of the most important dimensions that the manufacturers are paying attention to. Here are some developments pertaining to the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market.

Makoter, a Slovenian packaging firm purchased the Comexi S1 DS slitter to produce flexible packaging for tissue and hygiene products; such developments highlight the growing influence of technology in the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market

Cushelle recently launched toilet paper in recyclable paper packaging and claims to have reduced carbon footprint by 2.2%

Henkel is applying Loctite Liofol HS 2809-22 RE coating and is used as the heat seal grade for recyclable toilet paper packaging companies, with Sofidel being one of them

Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market: Investments, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Key players in the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market are involved in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures for strengthening their foothold. Investments from various conglomerates and firms also help in accelerating the growth rate of the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market. Some of the recent developments are as follows:

International Finance Corporation recently announced an investment of $25 mn in Packages Limited

Cascades, a leading manufacturer of tissue and hygiene paper packaging recently acquired the assets of Orchids Paper Products

Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market: Geographical Analysis

The tissue and hygiene paper packaging market is geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America may bring considerable growth for the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market across the forecast period due to the hoarding of toilet papers, especially in the U.S. Asia Pacific and Latin America may also acquire a substantial market share during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

