Total Lab Automation Market 2020 Current Trends and Enhancements – Siemens AG, Honeywell, and Schimadzu

Total Lab Automation Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Total Lab Automation Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The total lab automation market was valued at USD 4,315.5 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6,301.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The total laboratory automation system performs laboratory testing throughout the system in a timely and cost-effective fashion.

– Increasing demand for higher accuracy in the results of the testing done in the laboratories is one of the important factors augmenting the adoption of automation in laboratories. This is expected to boost the total lab automation market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2018, The Indus Hospital (TIH) installed a new Total Lab Automation (TLA) system supplied by Abbott Diagnostics in the Korangi Campus. Installed with the support of Martin Dow Group, TLA has helped the hospital in building the laboratory and associated facilities.

– Some of the prominent players in the market are entering strategic partnerships that have allowed them to further the technology, thereby, fueling the demand for the TLA over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, Inpeco SA, the privately held leader in total laboratory automation (TLA) solutions entered a partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. to connect total lab automation solution and smart HPLC technology.

– However, the high initial investment, coupled with the rigidity shown by the small and medium laboratories to go for automation, is the factor that may hinder the growth of TLA throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The total lab automation market offers strong competition to the operating players, owing to the presence of some key players in the market, such as Siemens AG, Honeywell, and Schimadzu.

Their ability to innovate their offerings has allowed the players to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. Through R&D activities, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, these players are able to gain a strong foothold in the market.

– October 2019 – In collaboration with Helix, PerkinElmer Inc. launched GenePrism, which provides actionable insights with a new genetic screening test, offering the most comprehensive clinical-grade DNA sequencing and interpretation on the market currently, for anyone who wants to learn about underlying disease risks. Although there are approximately 6,000 genes associated with diseases, just a fraction are considered medically actionable or with therapeutic options.

– February 2019 – ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH (Mannheim, Germany) launched new hematology analyzers at MedLab Middle East, an international platform for laboratory management.

Key Market Trends:

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Expected to Have the Largest Market Share

– A Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) also allows the user to automate workflows, integrate instruments, produce reliable results quickly, and it helps in improving efficiency by tracking data from sequencing that runs over time and across experiments.

– The advances in the fields of genomics that deal with molecular biology concerned with the structure, function, evolution, and mapping of genomes generate an unprecedented amount of data, making it imperative for the laboratories to look for the solutions that cater to such needs. This is expected to boost the LIMS market over the forecast period.

– Some of the prominent players in the market through continuous R&D are bringing out new systems in the market, thereby, fueling the growth for the LIMS market over the forecast period.

– For instance, in October 2018, Abbott announced the launch of two web-based laboratory information management systems, such as STARLIMS Life Sciences Solution CL 11.0 and STARLIMS Quality Manufacturing Solution QM 11.1, to enable laboratories to make data management simpler, better integrated, and more user-friendly.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

