Transportation Management System Market 2020 | Enhancing Huge Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players

Transportation management system (TMS) refers to a logistic platform designed to streamline the physical movement of goods, both incoming and outgoing. It is a subset of supply chain management (SCM) system which helps the organization in improving shipping efficiency, reducing overall costs, ensuring on-time delivery, providing real-time supply chain visibility, and enhancing customer satisfaction by managing day-to-day operations. As a result, TMS is widely adopted by third-party logistics (3PL) providers, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, etc.

According to the IMARC’s latest study “Transportation Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to register a CAGR of around 16% during 2020-2025.

Market Trends:

The increasing demand for TMS in the retail sector, coupled with the emergence of e-commerce platforms, is primarily driving the market for TMS. Moreover, the growing traffic congestion across various cities and the increasing demand for single-day delivery are also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the rising integration of Internet-of-Things (IoT), big data, and real-time monitoring of routes in the transportation industry is further propelling the market. Several advancements in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)- and cloud-based solutions, coupled with the expansion of multi-channel distribution systems, will continue to drive the market for TMS.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transportation-management-system-market/requestsample

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Waterways

Breakup by Offering:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Logistics

Government Organizations

Healthcare

Travel and Tourism

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transportation-management-system-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group