Transportation Management System Market 2020 | Enhancing Huge Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players

Transportation management system (TMS) refers to a logistic platform designed to streamline the physical movement of goods, both incoming and outgoing. It is a subset of supply chain management (SCM) system which helps the organization in improving shipping efficiency, reducing overall costs, ensuring on-time delivery, providing real-time supply chain visibility, and enhancing customer satisfaction by managing day-to-day operations. As a result, TMS is widely adopted by third-party logistics (3PL) providers, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, etc.
According to the IMARC’s latest study “Transportation Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to register a CAGR of around 16% during 2020-2025.
Market Trends:
The increasing demand for TMS in the retail sector, coupled with the emergence of e-commerce platforms, is primarily driving the market for TMS. Moreover, the growing traffic congestion across various cities and the increasing demand for single-day delivery are also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the rising integration of Internet-of-Things (IoT), big data, and real-time monitoring of routes in the transportation industry is further propelling the market. Several advancements in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)- and cloud-based solutions, coupled with the expansion of multi-channel distribution systems, will continue to drive the market for TMS.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Transportation Mode:
Railways
Roadways
Airways
Waterways
Breakup by Offering:
Software
Hardware
Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
On-Premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Application:
Retail and E-commerce
Manufacturing
Logistics
Government Organizations
Healthcare
Travel and Tourism
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
