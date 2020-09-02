The “Ultrasound Devices Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Ultrasound Devices industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Ultrasound Devices market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Ultrasound Devices market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Ultrasound Devices market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Ultrasound Devices market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Ultrasound Devices market report provides an in-depth insight into Ultrasound Devices industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , a diagnostic ultrasound, also known as sonography, is an imaging technique that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of the different structures inside the body. They are being utilized for the assessment of various conditions in the kidney, liver, and other abdominal conditions. They are also majorly used in chronic diseases, which include health conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, cancer, and diabetes. Therefore, these devices are being utilized as both diagnostic imaging and therapeutic modality, and have a wide range of applications in the medical field.

Key Market Trends:

3D and 4D ultrasound imaging is the segment under technology that expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

3D and 4D ultrasound imaging take images at various angles, as compared to a single angle by 2D ultrasound. 4D ultrasound has added advantages of visualization and motion. It is widely used for abdominal applications, including the detection of abnormal fetus development, visualization of colon and rectum, detection of cancerous and benign tumours of prostate glands, and breast lesions, along with the flow of blood in various organs or a fetus. These ultrasounds are likely to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with the higher adoption of technologically advanced devices for better clinical decisions. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to gain more share and emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.27% over the forecast period.

The Doppler imaging ultrasound technique is widely adopted, due to its advancements, and is used to estimate the blood flow through blood vessels by high-frequency sound waves.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of the market and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness higher growth, due to the government and private funding for R&D and an increase in the number of healthcare providers. The ultrasound devices market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand, due to the increase in awareness about ultrasound devices for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Moreover, the expansion of the healthcare sector in countries, such as China, Japan, and India, offers immense potential in this region. The growing ageing population in Japan and China and technological advancements, like portability and 3D ultrasound attached to smart devices, have further fueled the growth of the market.

Reasons to Buy Ultrasound Devices Market Report:

Analysis of Ultrasound Devices market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Ultrasound Devices industry

Ultrasound Devices market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Ultrasound Devices market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Ultrasound Devices Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Ultrasound Devices market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Ultrasound Devices status worldwide?

What are the Ultrasound Devices market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Ultrasound Devices?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Ultrasound Devices Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government and Private Funding for R&D in Ultrasound Imaging

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Healthcare Providers

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.2.4 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Strict Regulations

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Labor to Handle the Advanced Equipment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Anesthesiology

5.1.2 Cardiology

5.1.3 Gynecology/Obstetrics

5.1.4 Musculoskeletal

5.1.5 Radiology

5.1.6 Emergency Department

5.1.7 Critical Care

5.1.8 Other Applications

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 2D Ultrasound Imaging

5.2.2 3D and 4D Ultrasound Imaging

5.2.3 Doppler Imaging

5.2.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound

5.3 By Type

5.3.1 Stationary Ultrasound

5.3.2 Portable Ultrasound

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Hitachi Medical Corporation

6.1.4 Mindray Medical International Ltd

6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.6 Hologic, Inc.

6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.8 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

